UK and Ukraine signed a contract to support the capacity building





Defense Minister Jeremy Quin and Admiral Tony Radakin joined Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Myroniuk on the Type 45 destroyer for which a Memorandum of Implementation (MOI) was signed.

Building on the agreement signed by HMS Prince of Wales in October 2020, both countries and industry partners will now pursue the Ukrainian Naval Capacity Improvement Project (UNCEP).

These projects include: Introducing new capabilities through the purchase of a new naval platform and defensive ship arming, training Ukrainian naval personnel, building a new naval base, and purchasing two Sandown class mine countermeasures vessels.

Defense Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin, who signed the MOI on behalf of the UK, said:

The UK and Ukraine have close defense ties, and we continue to strengthen this partnership to deter shared threats.

I am delighted that the UK and Ukrainian industry will work together on this project to provide world-leading capabilities and an opportunity for both countries to strengthen shipbuilding enterprises.

Babcock International will lead the UK and Ukrainian industrial partners and will assist the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in carrying out these projects and will be financed by UK Export Finance (UKEF).

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said:

Ukraine and Britain are good friends and allies. Today’s Memorandum will provide new impetus to our cooperation in the naval industry and promote further development of the Ukrainian Navy. We appreciate your support from the UK and we value your experience.

The contract work now begins to implement the next project.

Sales and integration of missiles on new and serviced Ukrainian naval patrol and air platforms, including training and engineering support packages.

Development and joint production of eight high-speed missile battleships.

A new naval base in the Black Sea became the main fleet base of Ukraine and a new base was built in the Sea of ​​Azov.

Babcock will participate in Ukrainian projects to provide modern frigate capabilities.

Government-to-Government sale of two refurbished Sandown-class mine countermeasures vessels.

Babcock International CEO David Lockwood said:

We are very proud to support Ukraine’s Naval Capacity Improvement Program. This marks the beginning of a new international relationship with Babcock, combining our new shipping capabilities, infrastructure and support capabilities, and a new strong relationship with the UK Government. I know that by bringing our collective experience and knowledge together, we can achieve really great things.

Our strengthened relationship with the UK government has been instrumental in supporting this important contract backed by UK Export Finance, and we continue to work with them on several international opportunities.

The UK and NATO are committed to the security, stability and prosperity of the Black Sea region, and are committed to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, exemplified by the HMS Defender’s visit to the port of Odesa as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment.

During the ministers’ visit, a tripartite exercise between the UK, Ukraine and the US was held on board the vessel to demonstrate our support for maritime capacity development and interoperability.

The UK enjoys strong bilateral relations with Ukraine and is working to ensure security. Since 2015, the UK has trained more than 21,000 Ukrainian military personnel in Medical Technology, Logistics, Counter Improvised Explosive Devices (C-IED), Leadership, Planning and Infantry Tactics as part of Operation Orbital and a UK-led maritime training initiative. .

