PMQ: Starmer challenges Johnson with record low rape charges | politics





7:25 am EDT 07:25

Steve Double (Con) says Cornwall’s housing crisis is getting worse. Will planning reforms help locals buy houses?

Johnson says this point has been repeatedly raised with him. He wants local houses to be built for local people.

7:24 AM EDT 7:24 AM

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey spoke to caregivers who felt the PM didn’t care about them in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections. When will he not take a working family caregiver for granted?

Johnson pays tribute to caregivers. The government has sponsor caregivers and is putting unprecedented amounts into social welfare. However, words cannot express the value of what caregivers do.

7:23 a.m. EDT 07:23

Mark Pawsey (Con) asks if the PM will support plans for a gigafactory at Coventry Airport.

Johnson wants Coventry to lead the way in creating new electric vehicles.

7.22am EDT 07:22

Westminster’s SNP leader Ian Blackford asks about the Herald story (see 12.04pm) that Covid funds were used to conduct a poll on Scottish independence. Did the government use these funds for political campaigns?

Johnson says he doesn’t know about the deal.

Blackford says Johnson has proven that he has no clue. The answer is yes. Tories is incredible, he says. He says these contingency contracts are intended to serve the same purpose as PPE. However, this emergency contract was used to examine attitudes towards unions. He said this was a political campaign. He calls for an investigation into misuse of public funds.

Johnson doesn’t think there’s a better use of public money than getting the UK to fight Covid.

7:18 AM EDT 07:18

Starmer doesn’t seem to be impressed by Johnson’s answer: he always knows when Johnson is in a weak position. He said the Attorney General has apologized. Johnson?

Johnson, of course, says he’s sorry for what people experienced. He says the government is dealing with it. Governments want to move courts, and the best way to do this is to move countries. He says Labor is shaken and the government vaccinates.

7:15 AM EDT 07:15

Starmer said he spent five years as CPS chief prosecuting rapists. He said the government cut CPS, closed half of the courts, and couldn’t believe a small budget increase would have an effect. He says the rape review plan is too timid.

Johnson said Starmer got a party opposing stricter sentences for serious sexual offenses. it is weak

7:13 AM EDT 07:13

Starmer says that’s a terrible answer. He said there is no legislation to improve the conviction rate. Does the prime minister agree that cuts in the criminal justice system have had an impact?

No, says Johnson. He said CPS had hired an additional 200 people. He says the problem has to do with the evidence problem. He said it would be good for Labor to support what the government does.

7:12 AM EDT 07:12

Starmer said he voted against police, crime, sentencing and court bills because Labor does more to protect statues than women. The main problem is that 98% of reported cases do not go to court. What part of the bill would have covered it?

Johnson cites parts of legislation that would stop early release of rapists. It’s important to say that serious sexual violence is unacceptable, he says.

He says 40% of new cops are women. That will help, he claims.

7:10 AM EDT 07:10

Starmer says the record is terrible. This is a long-term trend that has nothing to do with Covid. It’s not because there are fewer reports of rape. So, why is this happening?

Johnson says there are evidence problems, especially in recovering evidence from the phone. He says the government is addressing these issues.

7:08 AM EDT 07:08

Sir Keir Starmer asks why rape prosecutions and convictions are at all-time lows under this government.

Johnson said prosecutions and convictions were too low when he became prime minister. That’s why he commissioned a rape trial. He cites the amount he has invested in this area. He said victims are dealing with the pain of having to hand over their phones. Labor should support stricter sentences, he says.

7.07 AM EDT 07:07

John Stevenson (Con) asks if the PM supports plans to mandate solar panels on all new homes.

Johnson says this is an interesting idea. he will see it However, some new homes do not have enough space on the roof.

7.06 AM EDT 07:06

Boris Johnson said today would be five years since Britain voted to leave the EU. He read a short statement and published some of the main points of the statement overnight. (See 9.34am) He said that if you are an EU resident who has not yet applied for an EU settlement plan, you should.

7:04 AM EDT 07:04

In a Scottish Question by Commons Mhairi Black (SNP), Scottish secretary Alister Jack was asked about this Herald story.

Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry)

It is truly a shame that Secretary Tory used the emergency COVID-19 contract for a constitutional campaign during the pandemic. It also reminds me of Tory’s hypocrisy and the need for careful preparation for #independence. https://t.co/EB4neLQ5Rs

June 23, 2021

Jack said he spoke to the Cabinet on the matter and did not commission any political opinion polls.

