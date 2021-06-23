A unique collaboration with US Special Operations Command | MIT News





When General Richard D. Clarke, Commander of US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), visited MIT in the fall of 2019, he had artificial intelligence in mind. As the commander of a military organization tasked with advancing U.S. policy goals as well as predicting and mitigating future security threats, he knew that the acceleration and proliferation of artificial intelligence technologies in the world would change the landscape on which USSOCOM would have to act.

Clarke met Anantha P. Chandrakasan, dean of the School of Engineering and Vannevar Bush professor of electrical engineering and computer science, and after visiting several labs, the two agreed that MIT, as a hub for innovation in AI, would be an ideal institution to help USSOCOM develop. the challenge. Thus, a new collaboration between the MIT School of Engineering, MIT Professional Education and USSOCOM was born: a six-week crash course in AI and machine learning designed for special operations personnel.

There has been tremendous growth in the fields of computing and artificial intelligence in recent years, Chandrakasan says. It has been an honor to design this course in collaboration with the US Special Operations Command and MIT Professional Education, and to bring together experts from across the spectrum of engineering and science disciplines, to showcase the power of intelligence. artificial to course participants.

Addressing course participants, Clarke emphasized his view that the nature of threats and how US special operations defend against them will be fundamentally affected by AI. This includes, perhaps most profoundly, the potential game-changing impacts on how we can view the environment, make decisions, execute mission command, and operate in information space and cyberspace.

Due to the ubiquitous applications of AI and machine learning, the course was taught by professors at MIT as well as military and industry representatives from many disciplines, including electrical and mechanical engineering. , computer science, brain and cognitive sciences, aeronautics and astronautics, and economics.

We have put together a list of people who we believe are some of the best leaders in the field, said Sertac Karaman, USSOCOM course co-organizer and associate professor in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT. All are able to come in and bring a unique perspective. It was just meant to be an introduction, but there was still a lot to cover.

The potential applications of AI, spanning civil and military uses, are diverse and include advancements in areas such as restorative and regenerative medical care, cyber resilience, natural language processing, computer vision and autonomous robotics.

A fireside chat with MIT President L. Rafael Reif and Eric Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Futures and former president and CEO of Google, who is also an innovation researcher at MIT, painted a particularly vivid picture of the how AI will inform future conflicts.

It is quite obvious that the cyber wars of the future will be largely AI-driven, Schmidt told course participants. In other words, they will be very vicious and they will be completed in about 1 millisecond.

However, AI capabilities were only one aspect of the course. The faculty also highlighted the ethical, social and logistical issues inherent in implementing AI.

People don’t know, in fact, [that] some existing technologies are quite fragile. He can make mistakes, says Karaman. And in the domain of the Ministry of Defense, this could be extremely detrimental to their mission.

AI is vulnerable to both tampering and intentional attacks, as well as to errors caused by programming and forgotten data. For example, images can be intentionally distorted in ways that are imperceptible to humans, but will fool the AI. In another example, a programmer could train the AI ​​to navigate traffic under ideal conditions, so that the program would not function properly in an area where traffic signs have been vandalized.

Asu Ozdaglar, MathWorks Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Deputy Dean of Academics at MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, told course participants that researchers need to find ways to integrate context and semantics. information in AI models before training, so that they don’t encounter these issues that are very counterintuitive from our perspective as humans.

In addition to providing orientation on this concept of robustness (how error-prone or not a technology is), the course included advice on best practices for using AI ethically, responsibly, and striving for to limit and eliminate bias.

Julie Shah, co-organizer of the USSOCOM course, associate dean of social and ethical responsibilities of informatics and associate professor in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics at MIT, gave a talk on this topic and stressed the importance of consider the future ramifications of AI. before and during the development of the usage plan and the technology itself.

We talk about the difficulty [it is to predict] unintended uses and consequences, she explained to class participants. But just as we’ve put all this engineering work into understanding machine learning models and their development, we need to create new habits of mind and action that involve a range of disciplines and stakeholders, to consider these futures in advance.

In addition to moral and security concerns, the logistics of advancing AI in the military are complex and involve many moving parts; AI technology itself is only part of that picture. For example, updating a fleet of military vehicles operated by a handful of personnel would require new strategic research, partnerships with manufacturers to build new types of vehicles, and additional personnel training. In addition, AI technology is often developed in the private or academic sectors, and the military does not automatically have access to these innovations.

Clarke told course participants that USSOCOM has been a pioneer within the Department of Defense in the early application of some of these data-driven technologies and that connections with organizations like MIT are a must. in our readiness to maintain our advantage and ensure that our special operations forces are ready for the future and a new era.

Schmidt agreed with Clarke, adding that a functioning recruitment pipeline from universities and the tech industry to the military, along with the highest and best use of available technology and personnel, is essential. to maintain the global competitiveness of the United States.

The USSOCOM course was part of the continued expansion of AI research and education at MIT, which has accelerated over the past five years. Computer science courses at MIT are typically oversubscribed and attract students from many different disciplines.

In addition to the USSOCOM course, AI initiatives at MIT cover many areas and initiatives, including:

MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, which seeks to advance computing, diversify AI applications, and address social and ethical aspects of AI. The MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, which focuses on AI applications to health, climate and cybersecurity. The MIT Jameel Clinic for Machine Learning in Health, which studies applications of AI in healthcare, including the early diagnosis of disease. The MIT-Takeda program, which seeks to apply AI capabilities to drug development and other human health issues. MIT Quest for Intelligence, which applies human intelligence research to the development of next-generation AI technologies.

More than a third of MIT professors are working on AI-related research, Chandrakasan told course participants.

MIT faculty instructors, USSOCOM instructors, and special course guests included:

Daron Acemoglu, professor at the MIT Institute; Regina Barzilay, Distinguished Professor in the School of Engineering for AI and Health at MIT and Head of AI Faculty at the Jameel Clinic; Ash Carter, director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School, and the 25th Secretary of Defense; Anantha Chandrakasan, Dean of the MIT School of Engineering and Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; General Richard Clarke, USSOCOM Commander; Colonel Drew Cukor, Cross-Functional Algorithmic Warfare Team Leader, ISR Operations Directorate, Combatant Support, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence; Stephanie Culberson, Head of International Affairs at the Department of Defense Joint Center for Artificial Intelligence; Dario Gil, senior vice president and director of IBM Research and president of MIT-IBM Watson Lab; Tucker Cinco Hamilton, US Air Force Colonel and USAF / MIT AI Accelerator Director for the US Air Force; Dan Huttenlocher, Dean of MIT Schwarzman College of Computing and Professor Henry Ellis Warren (1894); David Joyner, executive director of online education and the online master’s program in computer science at Georgia Tech’s College of Computing; Sertac Karaman, associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics at MIT; Thom Kenney, USSOCOM Data Director and SOF Artificial Intelligence Director; SangbaeKim, professor of mechanical engineering at MIT; Aleksander Madry, professor of computer science at MIT; Asu Ozdaglar, MathWorks professor of electrical engineering and computer science at MIT; L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT; Eric Schmidt, visiting researcher at MIT Innovation, former CEO and chairman of Google, and co-founder of Schmidt Futures; Julie Shah, associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics at MIT; David Spirk, data manager at the US Department of Defense; Joshua Tenenbaum, professor of cognitive computational sciences at MIT; Antonio Torralba, Delta Electronics professor of electrical engineering and computer science at MIT; and Daniel Weitzner, founding director of MIT’s Internet Policy Research Initiative and principal investigator at MIT’s Computing and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

Originally designed as an on-campus program, the USSOCOM course has been moved online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This change made it possible to accommodate a significantly higher number of participants, and approximately 300 USSOCOM members participated in the course. Although it was conducted remotely, the course remained very interactive with around 40 participant questions per week posed by MIT professors and other presenters in discussion and question-and-answer sessions. Participants who completed the course also received a certificate of completion.

The course’s success is a promising sign that more such offerings may become available at MIT, according to Bhaskar Pant, executive director of MIT Professional Education, which offers continuing education courses to professionals around the world. This program has become a model for MIT professors to educate senior executives about the impact of AI and other technologies that will transform organizations and industries in meaningful ways, he says.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos