Inflationary pressures on UK businesses increase. Eurozone economy booming business live | business





Good morning. Welcome to our rolling coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.

A UK competition watchdog has declared victory for thousands of people caught up in a UK rental scandal.

The Competition and Markets Authority has secured formal agreements from investment group Aviva and homebuilder Persimmon to support customers who purchase homes on lease instead of holding freehold rights.

Aviva is one of several investment firms that have purchased freehold rights from homebuilders.

Some rents for new developments said that land rents would double every 10 years.

This has forced landlords to push reforms as landlords have been locked into a growing list of land leases, making some homes unsecured, owners unable to move and facing huge bills.

Aviva has agreed to eliminate controversial unfair rent conditions, where the rent paid by tenants doubles every 10 or 15 years, and to repay those who have suffered losses from rising rents.

CMA explains:

Aviva is removing certain clauses from its leases that double the ground rent payable by the lessee. Also, the terms that were originally doubled terms and converted to RPI-based ground lease terms are also removed. The double provision, which allows land rents to double every 10 to 15 years, means that people often have a hard time selling or getting a mortgage. It may also affect the tenant’s property rights. If Aviva is the current freeholder, the land rent for that leaseholder will revert to its original amount (i.e. when the property was first sold), which will not increase over time. Aviva has also agreed to reimburse homeowners affected by these double rent provisions. This means that those whose ground rent has increased will receive a refund of the excess paid during this period.

Persimmon Homes has agreed to give rental homeowners the freedom to purchase their properties at a discount of up to 2,000.

This addresses consumer concerns when the CMA and local trading standards led them to believe they could purchase freehold rights at a certain price, and later learned that this price had risen by thousands of pounds without warning.

Persimmon, who stopped selling rental homes in 2017, agreed:

It is an extension of the existing purchase rights system, which limits the purchase price of freehold rights to 2,000. This extended plan applies to all home rentals sold after January 1, 2000, and runs through December 31, 2026. Under the existing right-of-purchase scheme, customers who have already obtained a free hold from Persimmon and still hold a free hold can apply for reimbursement for the difference between the price paid and the 2,000. Henry Pryor (@HenryPryor)

Homebuilder @PersimmonHomes agrees that anyone who has bought a long term rental home since 2000 can buy a free hold up to 2000. Dealing with @CMAgovUK will reward those who pay more too. Expect others to quickly follow suit. pic.twitter.com/p2gxmJxaHm

June 23, 2021

The persimmon also extends homebuyers’ booking periods from 35 days to 42 days.

Last year, the CMA launched enforcement actions involving Persimmon, Barratt Developments, Countryside Properties and Taylor Wimpey as to whether they violated consumer protection laws with respect to rental properties. We are also looking into other investment companies that have purchased freehold rights.

Today, we are urging other homebuilders and investors to follow the lead of Aviva and Persimmons.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive Officer of CMA, said:

This is a real win for thousands of landlords who have found people stuck in houses that can be hard to sell for too long or facing unexpectedly high prices to buy freeholds. Now they can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that things will get better.

It’s good that Aviva and Persimmon have responded positively to this investigation, allowing landlords to address these issues. But our work is not over. We now expect other home developers and investors to follow Aviva and Persimmon’s lead. If not, you may be subject to legal action.

I come out today

The Flash PMI survey of UK, European and US companies will show whether the recovery is continuing this month.

The UK travel industry is getting a day of action to put pressure on governments to reopen the sector and provide tailored financial assistance to businesses.

Events are planned outside Parliament in London and Edinburgh, and at cities and airports across the UK.

Industry agency Abta estimates that up to 195,000 jobs have been lost or at risk in the UK travel industry, while more than half do not have enough money to survive more than three months in current conditions, according to a survey of its members. I did.

Pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline is hosting Capital Markets Day, and CEO Emma Walmsley will inform investors about its consumer health care business and plans to reorganize the company into a pharmaceutical and vaccines business dubbed New GSK.

It was an important day for Walmsley as New York-based Elliott Management took a multi-billion-pound stake in GSK last April to drive change. Some investors were concerned about the slow progress of the drug pipeline.

As my colleague Julia Kollewe explains:

The head of the UK’s second-largest pharmaceutical company will give shareholders and analysts a 10-year outlook to prove he’s the right person to lead the company after its breakup next summer, under pressure from aggressive US hedge funds.

Agenda 9:00 AM BST: Eurozone Flash Purchasing Managers Index for Services and Manufacturing, June 9 AM BST: UK Flash PMI Noon: US Weekly Mortgage Applications 3:00 PM: US New Home Sales 3 PM BST: US Flash PMI







