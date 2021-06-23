Euro 2020 VIPs arriving in the UK may be exempt from self-isolation rules under the bubble deal.





England midfielder Jude Bellingham (R) and Czech defender Ondrey Seluska compete for the ball in the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D football match between the Czech Republic and England. (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to one report, visiting soccer VIPs may be exempt from self-isolation rules upon arrival in the UK, a plan that will allow them to attend Euro 2020’s final match.

The Times said the government was approaching compromise negotiations requiring Uefa and Fifa officials, politicians, supporters and broadcasters to agree to only attend football matches.

2,500 VIPs

Uefa is expected to invite 2,500 VIPs to the tournament finals on July 11th, without the quarantine requirements that apply to other international travelers.

The Times says many VIPs are expected to travel to and from the US on the same day or spend the night in hotels reserved for tournaments.

A UK source said the talks between the government and Uefa on travel restrictions were positive, but ministers pointed out that some restrictions would remain.

Previous reports have suggested that the final could be moved to Budapest if a deal is not reached.

Uefa, English FA and UK authorities work closely together

Uefa said in a statement that Uefa, the British FA and British authorities are successfully conducting the semi-finals and finals of Euro 2020 at Wembley and there are no plans to change the venue of those matches.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters: Talk to Uefa about what they want and see if we can make a reasonable adjustment. But the priority should definitely be public health.

Culture Minister Oliver Downden said: Keeping the public safe as we move out of lockdown and continue moving our roadmap forward is our top priority.

We have worked very closely with Uefa and the FA to put in place strict and stringent public health measures and allow more fans to see the action in real time.

The final will be an unforgettable moment for our country to recover from the epidemic.

60,000 fans in the finals

The government announced on Tuesday that more than 60,000 soccer fans could attend the semi-finals and finals at Wembley if they test negative for COVID-19 or prove they have been double-vaccinated.

Euro’s semi-finals and finals at Wembley Stadium are part of the third phase of the Government Events Research Program (ERP), the UK’s most-watched event for over 15 months.

Pilot events are ERP-run events, and these events inform government policies on how to safely return audiences to venues and events.

Pilot events according to ERP will include the Royal Ascot horse race meeting, which can accommodate up to 12,000 spectators per day, while the first week capacity of the Wimbledon Tennis Championship is limited to half the regular level 21,000 spectators.

Other test events include Wembley’s FA Cup Final, the Brit Awards and the World Snooker Championship.

