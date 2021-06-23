GBP/CHF rises to nine-week high ahead of UK flash PMI





Asia Index:

The Australian ASX 200 Index fell -36.1 points (-0.49%) and is now trading at 7,306.1. The Japanese Nikkei 225 Index is up 13.83 points (0.05%) and is currently trading at 28,899.1. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 412.09 points, or 1.46 percent. ) is currently trading at 28,721.86.

UK & Europe:

UK FTSE 100 futures are now up 8.5 points (1.2%) and the spot market is currently expected to open at 7102.50 euros. STOXX 50 futures are currently down -2.5 points (-0.06%). Germany’s DAX futures are currently -7 points (-0.04%)

US Futures:

DJI futures are now up 79 points (0.23%). S&P 500 futures are now up 6.75 points (0.16%). Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down 33 points (0.23%).

Learn how to trade indices

APAC Flash PMI turns off with soft start

As coronavirus restrictions lifted, UK business confidence rose to its highest level since 2016, rising 21 percentage points to 11. Additionally, employer confidence has risen to a nearly five-year high of 29. The pound remained stable overnight. of flash PMI data today.

Flash PMI data for Europe and the United States are the main data points in today’s calendar. Data for the APAC region was softer than expected, with Australian manufacturing falling to 58.54 (previous 64.4) and services falling to 56 (previous 58). This dropped the composite from 58.0 to 56.1. In Japan’s manufacturing sector, similar cases expanded at a slower rate of 51.5 than expected from 53 to 52.3.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.39% yesterday, hitting a two-day high and reclaiming about half of Friday’s decline. It is the second most powerful state to date at 1.03%, with DAX taking the lead at 1.22%. If it crosses the 7100, it reverts above the 10-day eMA, and we would like to see the price hold above the 7073.55 low to maintain the bullish bias during the day.

FTSE 350: Inside the Market

FTSE 350: 4064.49 (0.39%) June 22, 2021

255 stocks (72.65%) rose, 80 (22.79%) fell 14 stocks fell to new 52-week highs and 2 new lows. 85.19% of the stock closed above the 200-day average. Daily average

Excellent Companies:

+ 7.20 % – Sirius Real Estate Ltd (SRET.L) + 6.71 % – Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.L) + 6.17 % – Beazley PLC (BEZG.L)

Underperforming Companies:

-3.37 % – Network International Holdings PLC (NETW.L) -3.07 % – Capita PLC (CPI.L) -2.64 % – Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L) Forex: Australia Records Trade Surplus

Preliminary trade data for Australia set exports up 11 per cent and a trade surplus of $13.3 billion to a new record. 42% of exports were sent to China, with iron ore accounting for 18% of exports last month. AUD/NZD fell near three-quarters of yesterday’s loss after confirming a weekly low. It gained against the yen, euro, pound, Canadian dollar and Swiss franc. AUD/USD is currently -0.04% lower against the dollar. However, the story of another closure with QLD is growing as the VIC moves to close its border with NSW, which occurred in Sydney behind 120 exposed locations.

The US dollar was the strongest major currency overnight and rose against all major currencies while CHF and NZD were the weakest. GBP/JPY is resting below yesterday’s highs after hitting its bullish target, so the UK PMI announcement could create or break bullish momentum in the near term.

GBP/CHF climbed to the top in the 9-week range ahead of the European market opening, where the main focus of the session was 1.2820. During this period, the weekly charts mostly held above the 200-week eMA and are now trying to move away from the 10-week eMA. Therefore, it is not yet known whether or not it will occur today, but there are instances when a bullish breakout occurs during higher timeframes.

The 4-hour chart shows a bearish wedge (not textbook, but mentally) that is likely to bring the price back to 1.2700. The weekly R1 pivot also capped with resistance, leaving no question about another decline. However, if you can see a break or hourly close above 1.2820, it would signal a bullish breakout in the 9-week range.

Learn how to trade forex

After Powell’s testimony, the goods drift higher.

Commodities rose overnight after Jerome Powell promised to maintain a temporary inflation script and keep interest rates low.

Copper prices rose 1% overnight and are currently testing the broken trendline outline in the Asian public report. The weekly pivot is around 4.85, leaving a clear line for today’s bullish or bearish setting.

Gold futures are within bearish range yesterday, but are up 0.25% and silver futures are now 0.65% higher.

Brent Crude Oil futures need to cross 75.58 (April 2019 high) before the bullish trend resumes, but is examining yesterday’s high. Prices rose early yesterday after OPEC+ talked about increasing production.

Next Step (Time in BST)

You can use the economic calendar to see all of today’s upcoming events and get the latest market news and analytics here.

How to trade with the City Index

Follow these simple steps to start trading City Index today.

Open a City Index account or log in if you are already a customer. Search the market you want to trade on our award-winning platform. Choose a location and size, stop and limit level. Trade.

