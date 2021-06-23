The Covid outbreak at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is escalating





A source close to the cable said it noted that several people at the diplomatic mission were on oxygen or had been medically evacuated from the post, which was placed under immediate control last week in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The growing outbreak at the embassy has sparked frustration among some members of the diplomatic community over the lack of a vaccination warrant for those posted overseas, which they say is hampering the ability of states- United to conduct an effective foreign policy.

A notice from embassy management dated June 17 warned that “COVID-19 is on the rise in the Mission,” noting that there were 114 people with coronavirus and in isolation, one death and several medical evacuations.

“The intensive care resources of military hospitals are at full capacity, forcing our health units to create temporary and on-site COVID-19 rooms to treat oxygen-dependent patients,” the notice said.

Sources close to the situation point to a confluence of factors at the origin of the epidemic at the diplomatic mission. Some of the cases in the current outbreak have come from staff members interacting directly with the public, and there have been cases of breakthroughs among staff who had been vaccinated.

According to the Embassy’s advice, “95% of our cases are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated individuals,” and he called on those who come to the embassy to be vaccinated before their arrival, noting that “do not doing so puts everyone in the community at risk. “

The rise in the number of cases has fueled tensions in Kabul, sources told CNN, with some pointing the blame on unvaccinated contractors. Most U.S. diplomats, third-country nationals and locally employed staff have been vaccinated – the rate is over 90% of staff in the latter two categories, according to management’s opinion.

According to an official at a major US international security provider in Afghanistan, nearly 50 percent of its US personnel in Afghanistan have been vaccinated and almost all of its non-US personnel have been vaccinated.

A spokesperson for Gardaworld, one of the companies that supply subcontractors, told CNN that it “does not disclose details about customer contracts and that we do not provide personal information about our employees. or subcontractors for reasons of confidentiality “. A spokesperson for Amentum said the company was following its customers’ immunization requirements and a spokesperson for PAE declined to comment.

The American Foreign Service Association called on “the Biden administration to take swift action to enable the State Department to require all staff, including local employees and third country nationals, serving in our embassies and consulates abroad under the authority of the head of mission, -to hire and subcontract, to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of their physical presence in the workplace. “

“The only exceptions would be for people who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons, disability or religious beliefs or practices,” the organization said in a statement this week.

Former US diplomat Annie Pforzheimer, who served in Kabul, noted that “we constantly impose certain requirements, and some of them are medical requirements, on our local and US staff in US embassies.”

A State Department spokesperson told CNN that “at the moment the US government only encourages vaccinations, and we are strongly doing it.”

“We continue to look for ways to help us increase immunization rates at overseas posts,” the spokesperson said, noting that “all Kabul embassy staff have been offered vaccines, and we continue to encourage anyone who is not vaccinated to get vaccinated immediately. “

Tuesday’s cable noted that a record number of Covid-19 vaccinations had been administered over the past week.

Nonetheless, the current outbreak has added another challenge to what is already an extremely difficult job, especially in light of a very difficult year with staff working extremely long hours and supervising staff virtually. There was hope that with those vaccinated, the embassy could function more normally. With the confinement, many personnel are isolated alone in their accommodation on the enclosure.

A vaccine requirement would likely be welcome in Kabul, as the risk of exposure is much higher within the embassy grounds, where the community is close and hospital facilities are limited in case people fall. very sick.

“Living in Afghanistan means you are already in an environment of uncertainty and fear,” Pforzheimer told CNN. “It’s even more intense now, with the takeover of neighborhoods by the Taliban and the American withdrawal. Then, in addition to other factors of uncertainty, there is this added difficulty of not getting vaccinated, which allows the highly transmissible disease to spread. It is a horrible situation. Not having full immunization coverage from the Kabul embassy does not make sense. “

State Department spokesman Ned Price admitted to the outbreak last week but did not provide specific numbers, saying the embassy had “adjusted its operations to do everything possible to ensure safety , the continued safety and health of our personnel as they continue to advance US interests and our relationship with the Afghan government and people. “

“This includes the obligation for all staff to telecommute and comply with physical distancing and masking requirements and other applicable regulations,” he said, adding that they “expect Normal embassy operations resume once embassy management is satisfied that the chain of transmission has been broken. “

This story has been updated with additional comments from the State Department.

