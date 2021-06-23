UK to ban junk food ads online and before 9pm by 2023 | advertising





As Boris Johnson looks set to deliver on his promise to tackle the UK’s growing obesity crisis, the government will announce a ban on online junk food advertising before 9pm on TV from 2023.

The new measures, which will become the world’s most stringent marketing restrictions, will have a huge impact on the more than 600 million people brands spend each year on all food advertising online and on TV.

A watershed ban before 9pm advertising TV products considered high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) could generate more than 200 million a year in revenue for TV broadcasters like ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky.

The ban on online advertising affects all paid forms of digital marketing, from Facebook ads to paid search results on Google, text message promotions, and paid activity on sites like Instagram and Twitter. It is estimated that over 400 million are spent on online food advertising each year in the UK.

The stringent rules expected to be announced on Thursday follow Johnson changing his views on personal health decisions after being hospitalized for the coronavirus last year. The prime minister is said to blame his health problems for contributing to his illness. People who are overweight are at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid.

Studies have shown that one in three children leaving primary school is nearly two-thirds of UK adults overweight or obese. Last year, the government consulted on a proposal to enforce the ban, and estimated that children under the age of 16 were exposed to 15 billion junk food advertisements online, compared to 700 million two years ago.

However, the new restrictions include a significant number of waivers and waivers, which means it will fall short of the full ban proposed last year, which the advertising and broadcasting industry said was too indiscriminate and stringent.

For example, brand-only ads are still allowed online and on TV. This means companies with poor dietary habits, like McDonalds, can advertise as long as HFSS products don’t appear. Brands can also continue to promote their products on their websites and social media accounts.

The government will also remove various products from the ban after last year’s proposed definition of junk food products blocked ads for items like avocado, marmite and cream.

This includes products that are not considered traditional junk foods, such as honey and jam, but also zero-sugar drinks and McDonald’s nuggets that are not nutritionally considered HFSS products.

Small businesses with fewer than 250 employees will continue to allow junk food advertising.

Additionally, B2B market companies that are not targeted to consumers but are part of the food industry supply chain may advertise HFSS items.

Junk food advertising will continue to be allowed through audio media such as podcasts and radio, with no new restrictions on sectors outside the home, including billboards, poster sites, and locations such as buses and train stations. and airports.

The list of products and the bans themselves are reviewed every few years.

