Senior US general responds to right-wing outcry over racism teachings





WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) – The top US military officer hit back on Wednesday against a growing conservative movement opposed to teaching certain theories about racism in educational institutions, claiming that graduates of military universities should be “open-minded and widely read”. “

The remarks to Congress by Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not endorse critical race theory, but strongly condemned the drumbeat of Republican lawmakers and pundits against his teaching.

“What is wrong with understanding – having some understanding of the situation – about the country that we are here to defend for? Milley asked before the House of Representatives armed services committee.

“And I find it personally offensive that we are accusing the US military, our general officers, our officers and non-commissioned officers, of being ‘awake’ or whatever, because we are studying certain theories that are out there.”

He was responding after a Republican, US Representative Michael Waltz, a former Army Green Beret, produced a letter from the US Military Academy at West Point acknowledging the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

The theory holds that racism is ingrained in American law and institutions, and that the legacy of slavery and segregation has created an uneven playing field for black Americans.

Fueled by the right-wing media, the controversy surrounding the once obscure theory has evolved into a national debate over how and which version of U.S. history is taught in schools.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley testifies on the Defense Department’s budget request during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, United States, June 17 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein / Pool / File Photo

“It came to me from cadets, families, soldiers, with their worry, with their worry, about the division of this teaching,” Waltz said, adding that he was rooted in Marxism.

Milley tried to respond directly to Waltz, but only got a chance later, when a Democratic lawmaker gave him a chance.

He noted that college graduates should be aware of all kinds of theories and that just because he read about Marxism didn’t mean he had become a communist.

“I think it’s important, in fact, that those of us in uniform have an open mind and are widely read,” Milley said.

On the issue of racism in America, the general stressed the need to better understand the driving forces behind the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill by supporters of former President Donald Trump, including white supremacists, who attempted to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden electoral victory.

“I want to understand white rage, and I’m white and I want to understand it,” Milley said.

“What made thousands of people attack this building and try to overthrow the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused this? I want to find out. I want to keep an open mind here. “

Additional reports from Idrees Ali; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis

