The pandemic has led to the biggest drop in life expectancy in the United States since World War II, study finds: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin





A COVID-19 vaccination clinic last month in Auburn, Maine. A drop in life expectancy in the United States is largely the result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

A new study estimates that life expectancy in the United States fell by nearly two years between 2018 and 2020, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the declines have been most pronounced among minority groups, including blacks and Hispanics.

In 2018, the average life expectancy in the United States was around 79 years (78.7). He was down to around 77 (76.9) at the end of 2020, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal.

“We haven’t seen a decrease like this since World War II. It’s a horrific decrease in life expectancy,” said Steven Woolf of Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine and author of the study published Wednesday. (The study is based on data from the National Center for Health Statistics and includes simulated estimates for 2020.)

Beyond the more than 600,000 deaths in the United States directly due to the coronavirus, other factors play in the decrease in longevity, including “the disruption of health care, the disruption of chronic disease management and the crisis behavioral health, where people struggling with substance abuse disorders or depression might not have gotten the help they needed, ”Woolf said.

Lack of access to care and other pandemic-related disruptions have hit some Americans much harder than others. And it has been well documented that the death rate of black Americans is twice that of white Americans.

The disparity is reflected in the new longevity estimates. “African Americans have seen their life expectancy decrease by 3.3 years and Hispanics have seen their life expectancy decrease by 3.9 years,” noted Woolf.

“These are huge numbers,” Woolf said, which reflect the systemic inequalities that have long preceded the pandemic.

“It is impossible to look at these results and not to see the reflection of systemic racism in the United States,” Lesley Curtis, chair of the department of population health sciences at Duke University School of Medicine, told NPR.

“This study further destroys the myth that the United States is the healthiest place in the world to live,” said Dr. Richard Besser, chairman of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (an NPR funder), in an email.

He said big differences in life expectancy rates were evident before COVID-19. “For example, life expectancy in Princeton, NJa, a predominantly white community is 14 years higher than Trenton, NJ, a predominantly black and Latino city just 14 miles away,” Besser said.

Life expectancy in the United States had already declined, albeit slowly in the years leading up to the pandemic. And the United States has lost ground to other wealthy nations, Magali Barbieri of the University of California at Berkeley said in an editorial published alongside the new study.

The study estimates that the drop in life expectancy was 0.22 years (or about one-fifth of a year) in a group of 16 peer countries (including Austria, Finland, France, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom) compared to the nearly two-year decline in the United States.

“The United States’ mortality disadvantage relative to other high-income democracies in 2020 is neither new nor sudden,” Barbieri wrote. It appears that the pandemic has amplified existing vulnerabilities in American society, she added.

“The range of factors that come into play include income inequality, the social safety net, as well as racial inequality and access to health care,” said Duke’s Curtis.

So what is the prognosis for the future in the United States? “I think life expectancy will bounce back,” Virginia Commonwealth’s Woolf said.

But the United States is unlikely to be on the verge of completely reversing the trend.

“The United States has some of the best hospitals and some of the greatest scientists. But other countries are doing much better at providing quality medical care for their people,” Woolf said. “We have big gaps in providing care to the people who need it most, when they need it most. “

