Half of UK college students think their degree isn’t worth the money | University





Nearly half of all students thought their degrees this year were not worth the money, according to a survey that revealed the scale of student anger at the university’s response to the pandemic.

A survey by the Higher Education Policy Institute Thinktank found that, despite the pandemic upheaval that year, there are twice as many (44%) students who feel that their classes are worth less than in 2019-20. The increase is thought to reflect the views of students who are misunderstood about the direct education that universities can expect this year.

This is the first year since the survey began 15 years ago that more students have felt disappointed with their courses than they have been satisfied with. Students were not satisfied with the tuition fees and lack of contact time and face-to-face training and said that online learning is not worth 9k and is very different from face-to-face learning.

In response to the survey, Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of Student Office, a university regulator, urged institutions to set realistic expectations by making students more transparent about how much direct education they are likely to receive in the next year. .

Dandridge said it is clearly a concern to see a significant increase in the number of students who say their courses are low value for money due to the limited availability of individual tuition fees, Dandridge said. Listening carefully and responding to students’ opinions is essential to learn lasting and meaningful lessons from the epidemic.

Some universities, such as the London School of Economics and Edinburgh, have said they will offer all their lectures online and most of their seminars in person, while other university websites are vague about their plans, and some say it will be a mix of online and face-to-face. It depends on the year, course and module selection.

A survey of 10,000 full-time undergraduates studying in the UK also showed that nearly a fifth plan to study further.

Several institutions, including UCL and Sheffield, have reported higher applications for graduate degrees, presumably due to student concerns about graduate plans and new careers during the pandemic.

The introduction of government-funded postgraduate loans in the UK has doubled the proportion of low-income graduates studying for a master’s degree from 6% to 12.9%, but still remains, a new report from the education charity Sutton Trust says. They are underrepresented compared to their more privileged peers.

The authors warn that high tuition could still close some students as the average tuition fee at universities in the prestigious Golden Triangle of London, Oxford and Cambridge has doubled since 2011 to reach 10,900, an increase among other universities . When cost of living is factored in, an average of 20,000 cases per year is beyond the scope of the loan.

