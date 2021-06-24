Britain fails to match climate investigation with action, adviser warns





The UK government’s environmental adviser warned on Thursday that ministers have failed to develop a coherent strategy to reduce emissions in the economy’s most polluting sectors and are not aligning their climate investigations with action.

In a highly critical report on the government’s progress toward emission reductions across the economy, the Climate Change Commission repeatedly delayed decarbonization plans for key sectors such as housing, and said, “It has been difficult to identify a comprehensive strategy for the region. Climate Plans Over the Last 12 Months”.

John Gummer, also known as Lord Deben, chairman of the CCC, said, “Nearly anything that has to happen is delayed or not. . . It was not successful.”

The government’s promise to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 was an important commitment, but “there was no delivery,” he added.

The annual Progress Report on Decarbonization Rates is the panel’s second very important assessment in over a week and pressures ministers to act ahead of COP26, an international climate summit hosted in the UK in November.

An early study, a reconsideration of climate risks that occurs every five years, accused ministers of not planning for the “necessary” impacts of climate change.

The government’s long-awaited cross-sectoral strategy on how to reach net zero, which the CCC said it will announce before COP26, must urgently be disclosed and be appropriately specific and detailed, the CCC said. The report also said it should be backed by a pledge from the Treasury to finance the transition.

Without a credible net-zero strategy, it would be very difficult to build a COP26 because “everyone is looking for action and delivery, not just promise,” Gummer said.

The CCC acknowledged that significant progress has been made in decarbonization of the electricity sector, but said it cannot be said the same for ground transportation and buildings (the two sectors responsible for the largest amount of carbon emissions). Standalone decarbonization plans for both sectors have not yet been announced.

The UK’s emissions fell by around 13% in 2020, but this was largely a superficial change from the pandemic, with a reversible decline this year, with the number of flights and vehicles on UK roads sharply declining due to closures. , said the CCC.

“We are very concerned about where the situation is,” said Chris Stark, Chief Executive Officer of CCC. The government’s climate goals “will not be achieved by magic”.

The lack of progress “has not been a good place for the UK as COP president,” he added.

The advisory group noted that the ministers’ climate plans “mostly ignored” the potential for changes in the country’s diet, such as encouraging people to eat less meat to cut emissions from agriculture.

It encourages people to consume 20% less meat and dairy products by 2030 to free up some of the land used to graze livestock.

“The government has made it completely clear that it will not follow our recommendations,” Stark said. If ministers are reluctant to encourage dietary changes, they will have to look elsewhere for further emission reductions, he added.

Video: Elon Musk: CO2 Saints or Sinners? | FT film

The group also recommended the development of a “net zero test,” which should evaluate all government decisions, and a blueprint of how border tariffs on carbon-intensive products might work.

Other proposals included introducing an air tax to encourage people to fly less. It also recommended that the government oppose the integration of the aviation industry’s much criticized carbon offset system into the UK’s new carbon trading system (a proposal under discussion) until the offset quality improves.

EPA President Emma Howard Boyd said the findings of the study show that readiness for a climate shock is “not high enough on the agenda.”

“All proposals that we are slowing climate action are out of the vote,” the government said. The upcoming building, transport and net zero strategy “sets more on the very policies the climate change commission is asking for”.

climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Take a look at the coverage of FT here.

Curious about FT’s environmental sustainability commitment? Learn more about science-based goals here.

