Congressman fires warning shot at Trudeau over tax on US-owned homes in Canada





I’d rather not have to explore this in more detail, Higgins, whose Buffalo district is adjacent to the Canadian border, told POLITICO. Canadians would do well to just reassess that.

Higgins raised the possibility of retaliation in a recent letter to Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States. property.

He said in an interview that he expects his fellow committee members to support such a response, if necessary.

The Border Backdrop: Concerns over Canada’s tax proposal come as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces domestic and US pressure to begin reopening the country’s border to fully vaccinated Americans. In recent days, Canada and the United States have announced that they will keep the border closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference at the end of an EU-Canada summit at the European Council building in Brussels on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. | AP Photo / Francisco Seco

Trudeau said on Tuesday he hoped to announce an easing of border restrictions in the coming weeks. But he stressed that there is no guarantee as it depends on the course of Covid-19, including vaccination rates, number of cases and the prevalence of variants.

Trudeau told a radio interviewer on Wednesday that his government was well aware of the impatience and was acting “as quickly as possible.”

Of course, at every step, people will choose to criticize because it is their job to criticize and I accept that, Trudeau told Tout Un Matin, a morning show on Radio-Canada in French.

Property tax: Days after the release of the tax proposal, Deputy Premier Chrystia Freeland spoke of growing concerns about housing affordability and the need to discourage speculation to ensure homes in Canada do not become vehicles for storing wealth abroad.

Chrystia Freeland speaks to the press on June 13, 2018 in Washington, DC | Toya Sarno Jordan / Getty Images

Homes in Canada are only for Canadian families, Freeland told the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade in April. So that’s the thought here.

Freeland noted that an upcoming public consultation on the proposal would pay particular attention to specific concerns related to vacation destinations and small communities.

The fallout: Higgins said many people in western New York state own cabins in Canada, where many enjoy Ontario’s beaches on Lake Erie. Many Canadians also own property on the American side, he noted.

The houses, he added, are well maintained and seasonal, but not vacant.

Higgins said imposing property taxes on people who have owned property in Canada for decades would be punitive and could potentially hurt local economies that rely heavily on cross-border visitors.

He said if Canadian policymakers are concerned that foreign nationals are fueling a housing crisis by buying and owning a lot of properties in Toronto, then this is a problem that needs to be addressed. In doing so, however, Higgins urged the government to consider the unintended consequences.

I must protect my people, said Higgins, who has also been one of the most vocal U.S. lawmakers pushing both Trudeau and President Joe Biden to reopen the border to fully vaccinated travelers. Diplomatically, I hope I can resolve this issue before it gets to what really is a race to the bottom.

What’s next: Freeland spokesperson Katherine Cuplinskas told POLITICO on Wednesday that the government would launch the consultation soon and release a backgrounder detailing its possible parameters.

She said the backgrounder would include a definition of residential property, the value on which the tax would apply, possible exemptions, application and how it would apply to properties owned by multiple people or organizations. .

The consultations will also consider whether, how and when the proposed tax would apply in small resort and tourism communities, Cuplinskas wrote in an email. More details will be released in due course.

