British-Russian Naval Dispute: Both Sides Claim Victory | Department of Defense





British ministers would not have fallen into the illusion that the decision to sail the HMS Defender from the Russian-incorporated Crimean coast to disputed waters would provoke a reaction in the Kremlin.

The debate over whether the warning fire was fired doesn’t matter if it’s out of range. Even if the West still considers Crimea annexed to Moscow in 2014 as part of Ukraine, the Russians will not act accordingly.

In fact, it’s no surprise that British warships buzzed overhead as Russia passed near Crimea and covertly hid British warships, helping them write a dramatic report for the BBC’s defense correspondents.

Such confrontations have their own rules and rhythms. Russian jets regularly fly near British airspace, testing the speed of British air defense. There is usually no chance of real shooting, but the activity trains the pilots from both sides.

But this time there was no shortage of other impetus for the Russians. The Kremlin likes to see the Black Sea as its naval backyard, but the West is working increasingly closely to fortify neighboring Ukraine, and is still at odds with its larger neighbours in the eastern Donbas region.

This week, London and Kiev signed a naval cooperation agreement on board the HMS Defender in Odessa, promising to jointly work on eight new battleships and build a new naval base in the Black Sea. Among those present on the British side were Junior Defense Secretary Jeremy Quinn and the first sea lord, Admiral Tony Ladakin.

So, while the Russian Ministry of Defense appears to have lost some vigilance on the initial Russian claims, Wednesday’s Kremlin’s reaction would have been doubly expected. Denying the fact that the shot was fired gave the impression that the Kremlin was doing misinformation training. Perhaps the shot is farther away and is exaggerated.

Both sides will be able to claim their victory. The Russians say they drove the British battleship out of the water. HMS Defender left after an hour or so, as always intended. Britain would argue that it upholds important principles during the free voyage of short excursions, including the right of way within the 12-mile territorial limit.

In many ways, the intended audience was Beijing, not the Kremlin. Britain’s new Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will lead a multinational fleet through the South China Sea, where China claims territory up to 1,200 miles from the mainland by the end of summer.

British experts such as former Rear Admiral Chris Parry argue that the sea is physically equivalent to the World Wide Web and that it is the task of Britain and other Western countries to use it to open sidewalks.

The reality is that China’s maritime power is growing rapidly, and so is the West’s desire to respond. This means that such confrontations at sea are still likely to happen many times.

