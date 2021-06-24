The pandemic probably caused the biggest drop in life expectancy in the United States since 1945 study | US News





The coronavirus pandemic has likely caused the worst drop in life expectancy in the United States since World War II, with disproportionately worse declines for blacks and American Hispanics, new research published in the British Medical Journal has revealed. .

Between 2018 and 2020, the life expectancy of Americans fell by 1.87 years, 8.5 times worse than the average drop in life expectancy in 16 peer countries, and the fastest drop since WWII global.

The drop is expected to exacerbate the life expectancy gap between the United States and other developed countries, some of which have seen their life expectancies increase even amid the pandemic.

When the pandemic arrived, my naive assumption was that it would not have a great impact on the pre-existing gap between the United States and peer countries, said Dr. Steven Woolf, lead author of the studies and director emeritus of the Virginia Commonwealth Universitys Center on Society and Health.

It was a global pandemic, and I assumed every country would take a hit. What I hadn’t anticipated was how well the United States would fare in the pandemic and the huge death toll the United States would experience, he said.

More than 600,000 people have died in the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States since 2020, a toll that continues to rise even as vaccination efforts have dramatically reduced new cases and deaths. Racial and ethnic minorities and low-income people have suffered disproportionately, with higher rates of infection and death.

The research, according to the authors, draws attention to the root causes of racial inequalities in health, wealth and well-being. The most important of these root causes is systemic racism, the authors wrote. They added that extensive research has shown that power systems in the United States structure opportunities and value in ways that unfairly disadvantage black, Hispanics, Asians and Indigenous people, and unfairly favor whites.

Research published by BMJ found that Hispanic and black individuals were significantly more affected by the pandemic, losing 3.88 and 3.25 years of life expectancy respectively, compared to a drop of 1.36 years for white individuals.

The research is a collaboration between Woolf and researchers at the University of Colorado and the Urban Institute in Washington DC. The findings are largely consistent with peer-reviewed research published in other journals, which has cited the potential for significant declines in life expectancy in the United States relative to peer countries due to the rambling American response. to the pandemic.

The researchers compared life expectancy data from 2010-2018 to simulated life expectancy data from 2020, using a tool developed for the pandemic by researchers at the Human Mortality Database, a project of Internationally-oriented life expectancy research based on the University of California Department of Demography. Berkeley and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research in Germany.

They found that the United States fared significantly worse than peer countries. Between 2010 and 2018, the gap in life expectancy between the United States and peer countries fell from 1.88 to 3.05 years. In 2020, that gap increased another 1.87 years, a huge drop that widened the gap between the United States and peer countries to 4.69 years.

Dramatic declines in life expectancy among blacks and Hispanics have erased more than a decade of progress in closing the racial gap in life expectancy. Black men in America can now expect to live 67.73 years, which matches the life expectancy of this group in 1998.

Researchers were unable to estimate the impacts on the life expectancy of Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, or Asians, although they too were significantly affected because the National Center for Health Statistics does not collect data for these. racial groups.

Over the past year, researchers and experts have linked the extraordinary death toll in the United States to issues as old and complex as unequal opportunities for people of color and underinvestment in public health. The authors also noted that a substantial but unknown proportion of people infected with Covid-19 may exhibit long-term symptoms.

The pandemic will have short- and long-term effects on the social determinants of health, changing living conditions in many communities and altering life trajectories across age groups, the authors wrote. Fully understanding the consequences of these changes on health is a daunting but important challenge for future research.

The US government’s response to the pandemic under former President Donald Trump has also been widely viewed as sloppy with too slow a realization of the severity of the pandemic and the promotion of baseless conspiracy theories.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos