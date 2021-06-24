Wildlife-rich British Overseas Territories Announces All Land Protection Plans





Entire land areas of the UK’s remote overseas territories will be granted protected status to conserve abundant wildlife, the government said.

The South Georgia State Government and the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) have announced plans to designate the island’s total 3,800 square kilometers (about 1,500 square miles) of land as a ground reserve.

The designation will complement the marine reserve around the island, which is five times larger than the UK, and will include 283,000 square kilometers (109,000 square miles) of fully protected reserves where all fishing is prohibited.

Seal pups are one of the island’s wildlife (GSGSSI/PA).

South Georgia’s beaches are full of seals and elephant seals and vast penguin colonies in the summer.

The mostly mountainous, lowland ice-free areas are inhabited by birds including the albatross, the South Georgia pipit, the world’s southernmost songbird, and the carnivorous duck.

The extremely remote South Sandwich Islands are home to the largest penguin colony in the world.

The government says it wants to strengthen the protection of the island’s amazing wildlife while allowing visitors to enjoy sustainable travel to the territory.

The South Georgia Pipit is the southernmost songbird in the world (GSGSSI/PA).

We plan to develop a South Georgia Conservation Area that will focus on protecting ecosystems, promoting wildlife, facilitating scientific research and allowing sustainable visits.

The South Sandwich Islands Conservation Area recognizes the pristine nature and the absence of non-native species introduced by humans, and will strengthen protection against inaccessibility.

The government will work with partners to develop a management plan to prepare a draft legislation on protected areas, and the second phase of the project will identify areas of South Georgia that need further research, monitoring and management.

The move to further protect the island’s nature comes after a successful 10 million-pound rat and mouse eradication plan to protect native birds, South Georgia declared free from rodents introduced in 2018.

Introduced reindeer have also been removed from the island, which was once a site for whaling and sealing, and ongoing programs are underway to eliminate non-native plant species.

Nordenskjold Glacier Views in South Georgia (GSGSSI/PA)

GSGSSI’s Fisheries and Environment Director Mark Belchier said, “The move toward South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands Terrestrial Protected Areas (TPAs) will further enhance the protection provided to one of the world’s most iconic biodiversity hotspots. will be Millions of seals, seabirds and penguins.

“Raising the statutory protection and clear management objectives for the territorial land complements existing marine protected areas, while facilitating scientifically important worldwide along with sustainable visits to the islands.

“This is a very important step forward for South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and for all the wildlife that calls this particular area home.”

The move was welcomed by conservationists and scientists.

Dr. Gemma Harper, Chief Executive Officer of the UK’s Advisory Joint Nature Conservation Board, said: “The SGSSI government has made a substantial commitment to the protection of species such as Albatrosses and Petrels through the intention to create highly successful marine protected areas and entire territories showed protected area.”

