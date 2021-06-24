U.S. Natural Gas Prices Expected To Rise In 2021 And 2022 Due To Export Growth





According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas prices in the United States are expected to rise in 2021 and 2022 from last year’s lows, mainly due to a boom in liquefied natural gas exports. (LNG) and domestic consumption.

The EIA forecast that Henry Hub spot prices for 2021 would average $ 3.07 / MMBtu this year in its June Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), an increase of $ 1.04 per year. compared to 2020 lows. The latest forecast for 2021 prices is also slightly higher than the average price forecast of $ 3.05 for Henry Hub last month.

The EIA said the increase in gas demand in the United States this year is primarily the result of a 3.8 Bcf / d increase in exports. The agency expects combined pipeline and LNG exports to average 18.3 Bcf / d in 2021 and 18.4 Bcf / d in 2022, well above the current record of 14.4 Gcf / d established last year.

The global gas market is tight as the weather warms in the northern hemisphere. The first-month Europe securities transfer facility contract rose for a fifth day on Wednesday and is trading at 13-year highs near $ 11 / MMBtu. Storage stocks remain low on the continent, which competes for LNG with Asia, preparing for what could also be a tight winter.

Japan-Korea spot prices held their gains on Wednesday and were valued well above $ 12 at an eight-year seasonal high. The price premiums there, coupled with strong demand in Latin America, are attracting US LNG cargoes.

The arbitrage spread between the US Gulf Coast export terminals and the European market is at an all-time high at nearly $ 7, according to NGI data.

The EIA also expects the industrial, residential and commercial sectors to contribute to the demand for natural gas this year as the country recovers from the pandemic. Higher prices, however, could reduce the consumption of natural gas in the electricity sector.

Average Henry Hub spot prices are expected to drop to $ 2.93 in 2022, according to STEO. Although above last year’s levels, prices are expected to decline in 2022 as the supply of natural gas is expected to exceed demand.

