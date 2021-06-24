UK policy will not provide emission reduction commitments Climate Advisor | climate change committee





The Boris Johnson government has set historic targets for the climate crisis, but so far has failed to put in place the policies necessary to achieve them, the government’s independent climate advisors have warned.

The Climate Change Commission released two progress reports on Thursday, making recommendations on how the UK is lagging behind its key target of reducing greenhouse gases by 78% by 2035 and how to get back to normal.

Commission Chairman Lord Deben said: [The targets] set a notable and important example [to the world]. But the policy is not there. We have to evolve very quickly.

The government is set to host an important UN climate summit in Glasgow this November, called Cop26, where all countries will have to come up with a concrete plan to limit global heating to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Deben warns that if the UK does not have its own clear roadmap and policies, other countries will not be able to come up with a credible plan. People will judge us by whether we link our promises to policies and programs to deliver. If all we do is promise, others will not take us seriously. [of Cop26] He said he was in danger.

He scored a 9 out of 10 for government goals, but less than 4 out of 10 for efforts to achieve it.

Greenhouse gas emissions plummeted last year, but this was due to the impact of the pandemic rather than policy. The Commission found that while emissions from energy generation have declined sharply in recent years, emissions from other key sectors of transport, buildings, industry and agriculture are not meeting their targets.

Chris Stark, Chief Executive Officer of CCC, said: [The fall in emissions] It’s really great. But the progress is fantastic. government strategy [on cutting emissions] It was late and almost everything was too little.

The committee made more than 200 recommendations to pastors, including:

All new government policies must also be subjected to a net-zero test to prove they are compatible with important climate targets.

Stark said the changes required to reach net zero would not be in the way if they were not extreme and managed correctly. He said it will cost less than 1% of GDP for the next 30 years, which is equivalent to forecasting GDP in 2050 four months later than the UK had expected.

Green activists also said the government’s actions contradicted that. Mike Childs, director of policy for Friends of the Earth, said: With no climate action plan and no government support for more roads, runways and offshore gas megaprojects, Boris Johnson risks laughing at the UN climate summit. He is hosting in Glasgow later this year. The minister’s role in providing net zero is unfortunately important. This year’s budget showed little enthusiasm in the Treasury to rebuild green.

Chris Venables, political director of think tank Green Alliance, said: In a critical year to combat climate change, it is now clearer than ever that the shameful lack of progress in the UK government’s households has been made. The prime minister said he was making every effort to make Cop26 a success, but all major strategies were postponed or abandoned indefinitely. Businesses and communities are refusing to support the transition to cleaner alternatives and green recovery.

The government has been criticized for a series of actions and proposals that campaigners said oppose the green claims and undermine Britain’s reputation ahead of Cop26. These include: Initial progress on a new mooted coal mine in Cumbria, currently under public scrutiny; new licenses for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea; 27 billion road construction plans; reduced incentives for electric vehicles; airport expansion; reduce the obligations of air passengers on domestic flights; Green Home Decommissioning offers an insulation program. and cut foreign aid.

A new net-zero strategy was anticipated earlier this year and it will now come this fall when there is little time before the start of the Cop26 meeting. New heating and building strategies were also promised but delayed.

A government spokesperson said: Suggestions that we have been slowing climate action are rarely seen. Over the past 30 years, we have reduced our emissions by 44%, the fastest decline among the G7 countries. Future Strategies for Heating and Buildings, Hydrogen, Transport and a Comprehensive Net Zero Strategy this year will set more of the very policies the Climate Change Commission is calling for as it doubles its efforts to end the UK’s contribution to climate change. is.

They add that the UK has overachieved its first and second carbon budgets and will surpass its third carbon budget, which ends in 2022.

