The Calera native is a member of the U.S. Navy’s silent service – Shelby County Reporter





By STEPHANIE FOX / Special to Reporter

GROTON, Conn. A native of Calera serves in the US Navy aboard the USS California, one of the most advanced nuclear submarines in the world.

Seaman Jason Head, a 2020 Calera High School graduate, joined the Navy a year ago. Today, Head is a culinary specialist.

I saw that joining the Navy was a good path in life, Head said. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do and the Navy seemed like a good direction.

According to Head, the values ​​required to be successful in the military are similar to those found in Calera. Growing up, my dad always taught me to treat others the way I wanted to be treated, Head said. It helped me a lot during my time in the Navy because it helped me build relationships with my fellow sailors.

Fast, manoeuvrable and technically advanced, submarines are among the Navy’s most versatile ships, capable of silently carrying out a variety of missions around the world.

There are three main types of submarines: fast attack submarines (SSN), guided missile submarines (SSBN), and guided missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast attack submarines are designed to track down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; hitting targets on land with cruise missiles; transport and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Their main tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time.

The Navy’s guided-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for ballistic missiles launched by submarines. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols, and precise missile delivery. Their design allows submarines to operate for 15 years or more between major overhauls. On average, submarines spend 77 days at sea followed by 35 days in port for maintenance.

Missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special ops capabilities from a stealth and clandestine platform. Armed with tactical missiles and equipped with superior communication capabilities, SSGNs are able to directly support the combat commander’s strike and the needs of special operations forces. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, as well as a complement of heavy torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

Serving in the Navy means that Head is part of a world that is taking on new importance in the Americas and is focused on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of national defense strategy.

With more than 90 percent of all trade by sea and 95 percent of the world’s international telephone and Internet traffic carried by fiber-optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States depends on a strong and ready Navy.

What our submarine forces accomplish every day is of vital importance to the defense of our country, said Vice-Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander of the Submarine Forces. Our submarine force is an essential part of global maritime security and of the nuclear triad of nations. Every day, our submariners are at the tip of the spear, deployed forward and ready for the depths, we strike!

As a member of the US Navy, Head, along with other Sailors, know they are part of a tradition of service delivering unforgettable experiences through leadership development, global affairs and humanitarian assistance. . Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the world and for generations of seafarers to follow.

Serving in the Navy has helped me find my way in life, Head added. At the same time, I can help keep our country safe.

