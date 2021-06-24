British Police Convicts of Dalian Atkinson Murder | soccer news





A jury unanimously found Benjamin Monk guilty of the murder of a former football player in August 2016.

A British police officer has been convicted of the murder of former Premier League star Dalian Atkinson.

In a six-week trial in Birmingham, Benjamin Monk fired three Taser, including a single 33-second discharge, which was more than six times the standard five-second length at Atkinson and kicked him twice as he lay on the floor. August 15, 2016 incident.

The jury took nearly 19 hours to reach a unanimous verdict on Monk on Wednesday, saying prosecutors exaggerated the threat posed by Atkinson and lied about the case to justify excessive and illegal power.

The trial heard news that the 48-year-old former Aston Villa player was taken by ambulance from the scene near his father’s home in Telford, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) from Birmingham, and suffered a heart attack. He was pronounced dead in the hospital about an hour after receiving the tasers.

Freed from allegations of alternate murder, Monk insisted that his actions were legitimate self-defense.

A jury is still debating an assault charge involving a monk colleague and ex-girlfriend police bodyguard Mary Ellen Battleley Smith.

Atkinsons’ death has sparked controversy over the increasingly frequent use of tasers in countries where most police officers do not carry guns. Government statistics show that blacks are more likely to use stun guns than white Britons.

Following the ruling, the charity INQUEST said that no British police officer has been convicted of murder or murder after being detained after contact with police in England and Wales since 1986.

Manager Deborah Coles said the historic verdict sent a strong message that the police were not breaking the law.

Dalian’s death was not an isolated event, she said, but part of a systemic problem.

For decades, black men, especially men in mental health crises, have died disproportionately as a result of police use of force.

True justice requires structural changes in our society and its institutions to address racism and better respond to mental illness and state violence.

Dalian Atkinson played for a while with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad and celebrates after scoring Al-Ittihads’ second goal in the semi-final of the Asian Cup Winners Cup soccer tournament on April 16, 1999 in Tokyo. [File: Yoshikazu Tsuno/ AFP]

I miss Atkinson so much

The Atkinsons family said they missed the former footballer a lot.

We feel great relief that the whole country now knows the truth about how Dalian died.

The night he died, Dalian was weak and unwell and needed treatment. Instead, he was beaten and killed with a PC Monks boot lace print bruised on his forehead.

It was difficult not to be able to elaborate on Dalian’s death, but it was more difficult to endure this trial and hear the PC Monk try to justify the power he used, the statement added.

Atkinson was a forward who played in England’s best division at Sheffield Wednesday and Aston Villa. During a Villa game against Wimbledon in October 1992, he jumped out of his own half to avoid multiple challenges and then hit the ball over the goalkeeper, scoring one of the Premier League’s most famous goals.

He scored 20 Premier League goals at Villa and also won the 1994 League Cup final in a 3-1 win over Manchester United. Atkinson also took orders from Real Sociedad in Spain, Fenerbahce in Turkey and Korea.

Aston Villa’s Dalian Atkinson sits on the field during a game in December 1993. [File: Clive Brunskill/Allsport]

