Calls on the rise to evacuate Afghans who helped US troops in Guam | Conflict News





In the chaotic final hours of the Vietnam War, the United States evacuated thousands of South Vietnamese who supported the American mission and were in danger under the Communist government.

As US and NATO forces face the 9/11 deadline to leave Afghanistan, many remember this desperate and precipitous exodus as they urge the Biden administration to evacuate thousands of Afghans who have worked as interpreters or otherwise aided US military operations there for the past two decades.

Despite unusual bipartisan support in the US Congress, the administration has not accepted such a move, refusing to publicly support anything that could undermine security in Afghanistan as it unwinds a war that began after the terrorist attacks of 11. September against New York and Washington, DC.

We have a moral obligation to protect our brave allies who put their lives in danger for us, and we have been working for months to engage the administration and ensure there is a plan, with little concrete results, the Republican Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan at the press conference. a US House hearing last week.

Even if the legislation were passed immediately, the number of visas would be far below the estimated 18,000 Afghans awaiting processing [File: Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]Lawmakers urged the administration to consider temporarily relocating Afghans who worked for US or NATO forces to a safe location overseas while their US visas are processed. Some have suggested Guam, an American territory that served a similar purpose after the Vietnam War. Kurdish refugees were also airlifted to the Pacific island in 1996 after the Gulf War.

The governor of Guams recently wrote to President Joe Biden to let him know that the territory was ready to help if necessary.

The Biden administration is currently focused on accelerating a special visa program for Afghans who have assisted U.S. operations and on allocating resources to reduce the backlog.

We are processing and exiting people at an all-time high, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. We are currently working with Congress to streamline some of the requirements that are slowing down this process and were doing the kind of extensive planning for a possible evacuation, should it become necessary.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the State Department’s special representative for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, warned lawmakers in May that the departure of all educated Afghans would signal panic and hurt the morale of the country’s security forces.

It’s a delicate and complicated balance that we have to maintain, Khalilzad said.

Democratic Representative Jason Crow of Colorado recently introduced legislation that would almost double the number of visas available this year to 8,000 and ease eligibility requirements.

But he said congressional action would not be quick enough or enough.

Even if the legislation were passed immediately, the number of visas would be far below the estimated 18,000 Afghans awaiting processing. This figure does not include their spouses and children, which would bring the total to around 70,000 people.

Supporters wait for Afghan interpreter to arrive at San Francisco International Airport [File: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo]And the average wait is over three years. The process was also hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, which led the US embassy in Afghanistan to suspend visa interviews in mid-June.

Crow, a former Army Ranger who served in Afghanistan, said he prefers the government to evacuate our Afghan partners to a temporary evacuation site where we can safely conduct rigorous visa processing without threatening the security of claimants by the Taliban.

In a statement this month, the Taliban vowed not to attack those working for Western interests, but said those working with NATO troops should show remorse for their past actions and should not engage in such activities in the future which constitute a betrayal against Islam. and the country, the group said in a statement.

He urged Afghans to stay in the country and warned their ranks against revenge killings.

Yet many Afghans are in desperate need of visas, fearing violence not only from the Taliban but also from heavily armed warlords allied to the United States and now seeing it as their last chance to leave Afghanistan.

The US withdrawal began after the US signed a deal with the Taliban in February 2020 after 18 months of talks that ruled out the Afghan government. Biden’s final troop withdrawal began on May 1, when the US force count was between 2,500 and 3,500, and could be completed as early as July 4. All international troops, including 7,000 NATO forces, are expected to leave by September 11.

