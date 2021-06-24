Suspension of Legal Action Against Kate Binghams’ Role in UK Covid Vaccine Task Force | conservative





The Good Law Project has given up legal challenges to recruiting Kate Bingham into the government as chairman of a vaccine task force, which it claimed did not follow due process and played a key role in the pandemic for those well-connected with the Conservative Party.

In the same legal action, GLP is challenging Dido Harding as head of testing and tracking for the NHS and Mike Coupe, who worked with Harding in Sainsburys, as head of testing.

The government defended legal action, and the appointments were all fair and legal. Recently, it issued a detailed defense outlining the circumstances of the recruitment process, which caused GLP to halt action with respect to Bingham.

The government’s detailed defense documents won’t be released until they hear that the case hasn’t been scheduled yet, but GLP director Jolyon Maugham said the Bingham appointment process was better, although it didn’t follow the public advertising process. than expected.

We do not abandon the gist of the challenge or principle that a fair, open and transparent recruitment process provides better outcomes for the public. None of these recruitment processes were optimal during the pandemic. We’re still not satisfied with the government’s explanation of Dido Harding and Mike Coupe, but they did provide a better account for Kate Bingham, and we are responsible for not pursuing it any further.

Bingham is a managing partner of venture capital firm SV Health Investments. She officially announced her appointment to the unpaid role in which Johnson is leading Britain’s efforts to secure a COVID-19 vaccine in May, she reported directly to the Prime Minister.

Her appointment with Harding, who was named Conservative Fellow by David Cameron in 2014, made them claim to be part of right-wing.

In a public statement in November, the government adamantly defended all appointments, praising Bingham for investing in manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine and securing 350 million capacity.

Kate Bingham has special qualifications for the chair role, having over 30 years of experience in biotechnology and life sciences. Although not particularly a vaccine expert, she is a proven drug discovery expert with great trading skills and an outstanding global reputation, and recently appeared alongside Bill Gates at the Gates Grand Challenge Conference.

Earlier this month, Bingham was honored for her work on vaccine work, which was on the Queens Birthday Awards list.

