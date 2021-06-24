US Senators reach agreement on infrastructure framework, will brief Biden





WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of U.S. senators said on Wednesday it had reached agreement on a “framework” for an infrastructure spending bill and planned to discuss it with the government on Thursday. President Joe Biden, while warning that unresolved issues remain. .

“We have come to an agreement on a plan that we have and we are just going to try to do it tomorrow,” Democratic negotiator Joe Manchin said after the group met with White House officials.

The White House said the meeting was productive.

“The group has made progress towards drafting a potential deal, and the president has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss it in person,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Biden will meet with lawmakers before traveling to Raleigh, North Carolina to visit a mobile clinic administering COVID-19 injections.

Passing a bill to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure is a top priority for the Democratic president.

Biden, seeking to spur growth and tackle income inequality after the coronavirus pandemic, initially proposed that around $ 2.3 trillion be spent on a broad definition of infrastructure, including tackling climate change and care for children and the elderly.

The White House has reduced the offer to around $ 1.7 trillion in an unsuccessful attempt to gain the Republican support needed for any plan to secure the 60 votes needed to advance most laws in the Senate from 100 seats as well. Split.

After rejecting a Republican counter-offer just over two weeks ago, the White House turned its attention to the bipartisan group of 21 senators, or “G-21”. read more This group worked on an eight-year, two-party, $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, with a mix of new and reallocated funding. The framework now includes $ 559 billion in new spending, a source close to the talks said. Previously, the group had discussed $ 579 billion in new spending.

Several G-21 members said a framework had been agreed, although some details needed to be worked out, and Manchin said the White House had approved the proposal.

After meeting with the group of nine Democrats, an Independent and 11 Senate Republicans, White House negotiators spoke with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Main Democrats of Congress.

The White House said that Schumer, Pelosi and White House officials discussed the importance of the so-called two-track approach, which would see passage of both the infrastructure compromise bill and a separate budget measure reserved for Democrats to meet the “full range” of Biden’s priorities.

‘MUCH MORE ROBUST’

Democratic Senator Mark Warner, another member of the negotiating group, said the framework was “much stronger” than that previously announced by a smaller group of 10 senators.

A major sticking point in the negotiations had been how to pay for the investments. Manchin said the framework encompassed a “long list” of so-called payments and that any new spending would be matched with provisions to cover them, but he gave no details.

“We have a good balanced payroll. It was important for both parties. I will say in good faith that we tried to make it happen. We didn’t agree on everything but we were able to make it happen.” , said Republican Senator Rob. Portman, another negotiator, told reporters.

Biden has pledged not to raise taxes for Americans earning less than $ 400,000 a year, while Republicans are determined to protect a corporate tax cut in 2017.

After meeting with White House officials, Schumer and Pelosi said they supported the concepts included in the framework and said they hoped to hold votes on the bipartisan bill and the Democratic-only second measure in July.

Pelosi said members realize the two bills are necessary and hope to have votes on both measures in both houses of Congress in July.

The second bill, which Democrats could pass with a decisive vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, would include significant additional spending on programs like home health care for the elderly and others that are not generally considered to be infrastructure. This maneuver would require that the 48 Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them agree. Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders is developing an ambitious $ 6 trillion infrastructure plan.

Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

