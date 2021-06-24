Paul plans to take Euro 2020 VIPs to England for Wembley match





Plans to ease quarantine requirements for thousands of VIP soccer representatives entering the UK for the Euro 2020 soccer tournament have sparked outrage among politicians and travel industry figures.

A senior official is speaking with Uefa, the governing body of European football, allowing around 2,000 foreign fans and 2,000 VIPs to attend the semi-finals on 6 and 7 July and the finals on 11 July at Wembley Stadium in London. There is. Ongoing discussion.

The UK government said Tuesday it had agreed to keep the finals and semi-finals of the continent-wide competition in the UK capital as planned after negotiations with Uefa.

The exact number of people who can break free from the stricter quarantine rules will depend on which teams are eligible to play and whether the country is on the UK yellow or red travel list. Currently, only those arriving from a handful of Green Listed countries can avoid a quarantine period of up to 10 days upon entry.

Instead, overseas attendees of Euro 2020 matches will be instructed to stay in a “bubble” that is only allowed to and from airports, hotels and stadiums. Those who only attend one match will leave the UK within 24 hours of entry.

“If not [eased quarantine requirements] I would have lost in the semi-finals and finals [of the Euros], people would be outraged,” said a senior government official. “They promised to stay in the bubble and watch the game and not go to the restaurant. We want them to stick to that agreement.”

The government’s willingness to ease restrictions for football tournaments has provoked outrage from politicians, travel officials and supporters.

Former Tory Secretary Steve Baker said, “Elite of any kind should not or should not be allowed to circumvent laws that oppress the rights of others. “It is a fundamental violation of the rule of law.”

Labour’s shadow defense secretary, John Healey, said the plan “means one rule for those who matter. . . One rule for the rest”.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “The fact that the UK government is considering allowing a so-called ‘Uefa VIP’ evasive quarantine rule is ridiculous. What scientific data and facts are they working on? . . How will it be implemented?”

Paul Corkrey of supporter group Fans Embassy Wales complained that it was in stark contrast to plans to restrict European travel to prevent Wales fans from going to Amsterdam for the final against Denmark on Saturday.

Speaking of the quarantine plan for the final at Wembley, he said: “Uefa officials from all over the world let them in. “This is where the money comes in in football and that’s the difference.”

GMB union executive Nadine Houghton said quarantine rules should apply equally to everyone entering the country, rather than being exempted for sponsors and civil servants who “have no reason to be there except for fun.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced fierce criticism for failing to implement tougher border measures in recent weeks with the rise of the delta variant, which first originated in India.

Due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi this week urged the Euro 2020 matches to be moved from London.

The major football match in Europe, where the pandemic began, has been described as a “super spread” event, making politicians wary of allowing large gatherings.

British Culture Minister Oliver Doden said the public health measures implemented for the Euro 2020 tournament were “strict and tight”.

British Airways and Travel Industry Holds ‘Day of Action’ Protest Outside London Parliament © AP

Ministers allow 60,000 spectators to watch the final at Wembley, up from 22,500 for matches played so far. Most ticket holders are UK residents, but must show proof that they have been double-immunized or have passed a coronavirus test.

Loosening immigration rules around Euro 2020 came when the travel industry staged a day of protest calling on ministers to open borders and provide assistance to struggling companies. Ministers are due to release the results of their regular review of international travel restrictions on Thursday.

