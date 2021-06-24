Three more West Pennsylvanians charged in January 6 attack on U.S. Capitol





June 23, 2021 | 5:56 p.m.

(Pittsburgh) – Three men from western Pennsylvania face federal charges related to the Jan.6 insurgency at the U.S. Capitol. More than a dozen people in western Pennsylvania have been charged with the same.

Mitchell Vukich from New Brighton, Nicholas Perretta from Baden and Samuel Fox from Mt. Pleasant was taken into custody on Wednesday, months after a large crowd stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, interrupting the certification of the 2020 election results for much of the day.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Vukich is charged with theft of government property, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and other related charges.

Mitchell Paul Vukich of New Brighton, PA was arrested today on federal indictable charges at the United States Capitol on January 6.



The complaint states that seven online tips identified Vukich as a participant in the attack. Special agents from the Pittsburgh FBI office interviewed a person who shared screenshots of several of Vukich’s tweets in which he identified himself as “one of the top 15 people in #Capitol.” A search warrant for Google records showed that Vukich’s mobile device was present at the United States Capitol at the time of the riots. He is also seen in security footage inside the United States Capitol building. The complaint indicates that Vukich admitted to the FBI that he was present at the United States Capitol during the riots and admitted to taking documents described as an agenda for the session of Congress.

Nicholas Perretta faces the same charges as Vukich. Security footage of the United States Capitol building shows the men together, according to the federal criminal complaint. Vukich identified Perretta during an interview with FBI agents about her own role in the attack.

Nicholas J. Perretta of Baden, PA was arrested today on federal indictable charges at the United States Capitol on January 6.



Perretta told investigators that he and Vukich traveled to Washington, DC together to attend a speech by President Donald Trump. After the speech, the couple entered the grounds of the United States Capitol, according to the complaint.

Perretta also admitted to taking documents from the building described as three-month-old Congress documents which he said he later threw away. Perretta told investigators he believed the United States Capitol was open to the general public. Perretta said he received tear gas upon entering the building.

A third resident of western Pennsylvania who appeared in court on Wednesday was Samuel Fox. He is charged with violently entering and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a small building and related charges.

Samuel Christopher Fox of Mt. Pleasantly, PA was taken into federal custody this morning on federal indictable charges at the United States Capitol on January 6.



According to the federal criminal complaint, authorities were initially made aware of Fox when a witness contacted the FBI two days after the attack. The witness shared Facebook messages from Fox showing him inside the United States Capitol. A second witness reported the same messages to the FBI on January 11.

A message reads: The next time I see fireworks exploding in Washington, I want them to be tied to treacherous politicians. Unrelated, but see yinz on 6.

Security footage and a Google search warrant also indicated that Fox was in the Capitol at the time of the riots.

Of the more than 500 people charged in connection with the riots, nearly one in five is accused of committing acts of violence, according to a database created and maintained by NPR of all those indicted in the riot.







