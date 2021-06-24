Millions of UK households face winter energy bill hikes of over 110 per year, experts say | energy bill





According to industry experts, millions of households are facing more than 110 winter energy rate hikes per year as raw material market prices surge to their highest level in nearly 13 years.

As the global energy market soars to prices not seen since 2008, standard gas and electricity rates are expected to rise to an average of 1,250 per year this winter after massive price hikes.

Energy market analysts say gas demand is soaring in Asia and long winters in Europe have left the continent’s reserves at record lows, causing recent gas and electricity market prices to near 13-year highs and spell higher energy. Bills to British homes again this winter.

Martin Lewis, founder of price comparison site Money Saving Expert, says bill payers can expect significant increases in energy bills of up to 112 per year starting in October.

I’ve never seen an energy market like this before, Lewis told the BBC. The wholesale prices paid by energy companies soared. The cheapest fixed deals are around 100 a year now than three months ago, and 200 more a year than a year ago.

Winter energy rate surges are more likely to surprise households this year as suppliers cannot gradually raise standard tariff rates to keep pace with steady rises in market prices until regulators lift energy rate caps.

Based on the costs faced by energy suppliers, Ofgem sets the maximum rates that suppliers can charge to homes in April and October using standard variable rates for gas and electricity.

Regulators surprised a group of consumers earlier this year by lifting the limit for the first time in two years, despite many families facing financial hardship due to the economic impact of COVID-19. The new price cap included 23 charges to help energy companies recover cash they missed due to unpaid bills during the pandemic.

Over the coming winter, regulators are expected to raise the average dual fuel energy rate cap, from 1,138 to 1,250 per year, to 112 per year as the cost of purchasing gas and electricity from the wholesale energy market rises. To analysts at Cornwall Insight.

Lewis said that most countries will afford the rise in energy market prices, as even small energy suppliers, which can typically charge lower rates for tariffs, are starting to raise rates up to regulated limits.

He said he would see a huge price increase. Millions are facing bill hikes and have to prepare themselves, he said.

A spokesperson for the regulator said rising energy market prices are unfortunately likely to affect the prices consumers pay.

Our mission in setting energy price caps is to ensure that households no longer pay a fair price for their energy. We will update the cap twice a year and the next time we do so, we will ensure that only the fair cost of electricity and gas supply is passed on to consumers, the spokesperson said.

According to Craig Lowrey, chief consultant at Cornwall Insight, the upcoming winter energy price shock was driven primarily by rising prices in global energy markets.

He said that the significant rise in wholesale energy costs will push the winter price cap significantly higher and will likely rise to its highest level since the Beast of the East in 2018.

Wholesale prices have been hit by several factors, he added. Lowrey said rising global prices for gas transported by liquefied natural gas tankers and the high cost of European carbon prices will keep energy prices high in the UK.

He also said the UK’s power system has tightened its power supply this year compared to last winter due to unexpected long-term blackouts from several aging fossil fuels and nuclear power plants.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos