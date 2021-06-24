Countries that can join the green list





Meanwhile, ministers are expected today to approve plans so that fully vaccinated citizens can travel to Amber List countries later this summer and not be quarantined when they return home.

Some destinations, including the Balearic Islands, Malta and some Caribbean islands may also be added to the Green Quarantine Free List this afternoon. These are the countries that today can turn green, amber and red.

As we reported last night, German Chancellor Angela Merkel hopes for an overseas vacation in Europe this summer by calling for EU countries to introduce mandatory quarantine for UK travel amid growing concerns about the spread of the delta strain. threatened to destroy it.

I wanna take my life back, Britney Spears tell the court

Britney Spears said she was “not here to be a slave” and claimed that she was forced to use birth control as part of a controversial guardianship system. The 39-year-old pop star, who breaks silence before an American judge, has accused her father’s legal control of her life and finances “abusive” and likened it to “prostitution.” Ms Spears also accused Jamie Spears of enjoying control over her work, and that his team forced her to go on a continuous musical tour when she didn’t want to. “I’m not lying,” she said. “I just want my life back.” Read more about his special speech at the Los Angeles courthouse.

Harry and Meghan didn’t like idiots at Dumbarton.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex rejected the title Earl of Dumbarton for their son Archie because it contained the word “dumb”. According to several sources, Harry and Meghan refused to use the title of Scottish Aristocrat for Deputy Editor-in-Chief Camilla Tominey out of fear that Archie could be harassed or earned an unfortunate nickname. Meanwhile, librarians in Washington, D.C. have unearthed the short story ‘A Face Without Freckles Is A Starless Night’, written by the Duchess when she was a schoolgirl. Read the verse.

Entrepreneur ‘Suicide’ | Antivirus software pioneer John McAfee was reportedly killed by suicide last night in a prison in Barcelona after a Spanish court approved extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old eccentric British-American tech entrepreneur was arrested last October on charges of not paying taxes on his earnings for years. If convicted, he would face up to 30 years in prison. US correspondent Josie Ensor reports how McAfee led a colorful life.

British paratroopers fell into the desert at dawn when Britain joined forces with Jordan in a military warning against Russia. About 150 soldiers from the 16th Airstrike Brigade jumped 800 feet down into the desolate terrain outside of Amman, simulating an attack on the village. Read the dispatch of defense correspondent Danielle Sheridan to the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus. View more striking world photos of the day.

