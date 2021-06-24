Delta variant poses new threat to the United States





MINOT, ND At least 65% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. But now a new variant of the virus is starting to make its way across the country.

The CDC estimates that about 10% of coronavirus infections in the United States are the Delta variant, based on data up to June 5.

In areas where it has spread, it has become the dominant variant because it is more easily transmitted and it affects people in younger age groups and leads to more hospitalizations, said specialist Dr Casmiar Nwaigwe. of Infectious Diseases from Trinity Health.

Native to India, the variant has spread throughout much of Europe and is quickly being reported in the United States. It’s similar to the original strain, but has more of an impact on those who are infected.

It also causes more serious illness, so people could be sicker for longer, more people could end up with more serious illness, end up being hospitalized or even die, said Kylie Hall, public health coordinator. of the NDSU.

It could easily spread to North Dakota.

State, it takes them a while to get the results of the whole genome sequence, that’s how you know if it’s the variant or not. I wouldn’t be surprised if it is already circulating in North Dakota, we just haven’t picked it up, Nwaigwe said.

Health officials report that the vaccines currently available are the best asset.

The vaccines we have are still effective in preventing people from getting this variant, and even if they do get it, they are still effective in preventing hospitalizations by up to 62% to 79% depending on which vaccine you take, a declared Nwaigwe.

Knowing that more variants are likely to mutate, but hoping that more vaccination and herd immunity will stop the spread.

It comes as the United States is expected to fall short of President Joe Bidens’ target of reaching 70% of Americans receiving a dose of COVID-19 by July 4.

CDC: Delta variant expected to dominate in US

