UK Covid Live News: Minister To Announce Addition Of Green List For International Travel | politics





Good morning. This afternoon the ministers will announce a review of a traffic light system for international travel, which will put the country on a red list (high Covid risk and hypothetical ban), amber list (medium risk, including quarantined ones) or a green list (risk level). people who are low, suitable for holidays and not subject to quarantine upon return). As of this morning, there are only 11 on the Green List, and they aren’t the UK’s favorite summer vacation destinations.

According to some news reports previewing the announcement, Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands (ie Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza) are clear or possible additions to today’s green list. But government sources are lowering the chances of a large-scale opening.

Ministers are also considering whether to change the rules for countries on the pumpkin list, so people who have been double-vaccinated will no longer need to be quarantined on their return, but the decision is yet to be finalized and we may have to. Please wait until next week for the announcement.

Environment Minister George Eustice this morning stressed that the government would take a cautious approach to opening up travel. He told Sky News:

We hope to return to a position where we can support those who want to travel. No one likes the strict restrictions we had to apply last year as we grappled with the epidemic.

That’s right. We want to get to a position where we can support people who want to travel to do so, but it is difficult.

Still, the biggest threat to our progress against this epidemic and our great progress on vaccination is that there will be another strain that may not have been properly detected in other countries, and that strain will be more resistant to vaccination, so we I’m being careful. .

That’s the big challenge we have, and that’s why we proceed with caution.

Today’s agenda.

10 AM: Joo Vale de Almeida, EU Ambassador to the UK, presents evidence to the Permanent Commission on European Affairs.

11:30 AM: Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, UK’s EU mission chief, speaks from the UK at the Changing Europe event.

12pm: Downing Street will host a daily lobby briefing.

1:00 PM: Brexit Rev. Lord Frost asks the lord a question.

2pm: Public Health England publishes its weekly Covid Surveillance Report.

Afternoon: Transportation assistant Grant Shapps will present the results of his travel traffic light system review.

Also, Northern Ireland’s secretary, Brandon Lewis, is meeting Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney at the British/Irish Intergovernmental Meeting in Dublin.

Politics Live is a mix of recent Covid and non-Covid news, and most likely it is today.

I'm trying to monitor the comments (BTL) below the line, but I can't read them all. If you have a direct question, you're more likely to find it if you include Andrew somewhere.

Twitter is the way to go if you want to get my attention quickly. Im to @AndrewSparrow.

Or you can email me at [email protected]

