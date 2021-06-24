Welcome to the southern border of the United States: same country, different planet | US News





Sister Norma Pimentel, responsible for Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley and the woman I call Mother Teresa from South Texas, took the selfie. For the half-dozen years that I have known Sister Norma, she has attended to the needs of migrants on both sides of the US-Mexico border. She is known as the Pope’s favorite nun after publicly declaring that he loved her for her efforts with migrants.

In the photo, Sister Norma celebrates with a bus full of migrants who have lived a heart-wrenching existence for the past few years under a Trump-era immigration policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as the policy name Stay in Mexico. It was controversial, perhaps illegal and effective as hell in quelling the kind of political bad press that now plagues President Biden in the infancy of his administration.

For months, these migrants from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, mostly fleeing threats of violence from their countries of origin and seeking refugee status in the United States, have been living in makeshift tents in the border town of Matamoros, Mexico, across from Brownsville, Texas. They bathed in dirty Rio Grande and suffered the potential for kidnappings by the Mexican drug cartels, inclement weather and the anger of an administration determined to keep them out to be greeted by a new administration determined to convey a humanitarian contrast with its predecessor.

Is there an influx of migrants? Yes. Is it a crisis? In more than one way. Are people taking advantage of these migrants? Absolutely; nothing more than the good people of the United States. These migrants embody the complexity of the immigration issue and the nuance of immigration law in this country.

They also represent a new model of migration that the US Border Patrol is ill-equipped to handle. For decades, the Border Patrol (La Migra, as they are called in the local parlance) has implemented a border security mechanism aimed at stopping men who migrate from Mexico for economic reasons. These immigrants enter the United States illegally, trying to avoid detection and seek work in major cities so they can send money home to Mexico. Often times, they return to Mexico for Christmas and other holidays only to repeat the pattern of illegal entry into the United States to resume their jobs.

Migrants from the south are an integral part of the fabric of any border community

From 2014, under the Obama administration, however, things started to change. Suddenly, Mexican workers outnumbered families fleeing gang violence and economic hardship in the three Central American countries south of Mexico. Taking advantage of the asylum laws, these families did the opposite of Mexican workers: as soon as they crossed into the United States, they surrendered to border patrol officers, often by the dozen.

Soon the detention facilities were overcrowded. Then came a wave of unaccompanied minors, a new challenge for border patrol officers who could not legally detain them for more than 72 hours under a court agreement reached during the Clinton administration.

Sister Norma began caring for these migrants after immigration officials began releasing asylum-seeking families from the streets near a bus station in downtown McAllen, Texas. A nearby Catholic church began to wonder why these often dirty, lost and hungry families suddenly appeared on the streets near the bus station. Sister Norma and her organization Catholic Charities gave them a temporary place to rest, eat, bathe, and understand the American transportation system.

That is, until former President Trump, citing anti-immigrant sentiment in the White House, puts an end to it and creates a national backlash as families begin to separate and the Rare sight of refugee camps starting to run along Mexico’s southern border. Biden reversed all of that in a short period of time in a policy that many claim to be shortsighted.

Immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention in June 2018 in McAllen, Texas. Photograph: Loren Elliott / AFP / Getty Images

Are the streets of South Texas now overrun with marauding invaders as claimed by conservative media and calculating Republicans? No and yes. And here is the catch: migrants from the south are an integral part of the fabric of any border community. Most came here legally; many did not. Almost all of them are accepted by my community and unknowingly by the American community as well.

I can guarantee you that the political fallout Biden receives with this increase in the number of migrants would be nothing compared to the economic fallout if we, as a country, were forced to pay minimum wage to agricultural workers.

The point is, we are all accomplices. We can continue to point fingers or admit that if we want to continue paying reasonable prices for ingredients to bake a cake and eat it too, we have to accept that migrants are still part of the equation.

To get there, I hope to share some life experiences. I was born in El Paso, next to the Mexican border town of Jurez. I now live in McAllen, next to the Mexican border town of Reynosa. Like all border communities, there are similarities in a binational existence. These are similarities that could make the 1,200-plus mile of Texas that borders Mexico as alien to people in the United States as it is to the rest of Latin America.

But I have been an American citizen for three generations. And I am proud of my border heritage. I have spent time in Colorado, Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC, and have met immigrants, legal and illegal, in each of these communities.

My goal is to give context to the border and extend that context to the state of Texas. As a former colleague from Washington recently told me: It’s like living on another planet. And it is from this perspective that I hope to explore with you, knowing that the perception exists that the border, and Texas itself, is a foreign land, the kind of land where a Catholic nun enjoys taking a selfie. in a bus full of migrants from several war-torn and violent countries. And all of them manage smiles.

Carlos Sanchez is director of public affairs for Hidalgo County, Texas. He was a journalist for 37 years and worked for the Washington Post and Texas Monthly magazine, as well as eight other newsrooms.

