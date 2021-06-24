Judge blocks US $ 4 billion debt relief program for minority farmers





A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily barred the Biden administration from forgiving loans to minority farmers in a $ 4 billion program to tackle a long history of racial injustice in American agriculture .

Judge Marcia Morales Howard of the United States District Court for the Central District of Florida, Jacksonville, ruled that Scott Wynn, a white farmer from Jennings, Florida, who challenged the program in a May lawsuit, was likely to succeed on his claim that the program violated his right to equal protection under the law.

Known as Section 1005, the program was created as part of the $ 1.9 billion stimulus package that Congress passed in March. It was intended to alleviate the debt of socially disadvantaged farmers defined by the government as those who are Black, Native American / Alaskan Native, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander.

Section 1005’s rigid, categorical, race-based qualification is the antithesis of flexibility, Justice Howard wrote. The debt relief provision applies strictly on racial grounds, regardless of any other factor. Anyone who identifies as part of a socially disadvantaged group and who has an eligible agricultural loan with an outstanding balance as of January 1, 2021, is entitled to debt relief of up to 120% and no one from another does receive debt relief.

In defending the program, the Biden administration had said the government had a vested interest in addressing a well-documented history of discrimination against minority farmers under Agriculture Department loans and other programs and in preventing allocating public funds in a way that perpetuates the effects of discrimination.

Non-white farmers have long suffered discrimination, violence, and land theft in southern Jim Crow from banks and federal farm offices that denied them loans or government benefits that went to white farmers.

It is undeniable and notably undisputed by the parties that the USDA had a dark history of discriminating against minority farmers, wrote Justice Howard.

But she agreed with Mr Wynn who, echoing the sentiments of other white farmers, had argued that the program discriminated against white farmers and ranchers on the basis of their race.

It appears that by enacting Section 1005, Congress is relying, albeit without any evil intent, on current discrimination to remedy past discrimination, she wrote.

For example, socially disadvantaged farmers can benefit from 120% debt relief under the program, regardless of the size of their farms and even if they have the most profitable year ever and are not in danger of foreclosure, Justice Howard wrote.

Update

June 23, 2021, 7:57 p.m. ET

Still, a little white farmer who is on the verge of foreclosure can do nothing to get debt relief, she wrote. Race or ethnicity is the only inflexible factor that determines the availability of government-provided relief under Section 1005.

In her ruling, Justice Howard granted Mr. Wynns a preliminary injunction preventing the Department of Agriculture from issuing payments, loan assistance or debt relief under the program until new order.

She ordered Mr Wynn and the Agriculture Department to submit by June 29 an expedited timeline to resolve the case. She also said the Biden administration may continue to prepare to provide relief under the program in the event that it is ultimately found constitutionally admissible.

The agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday evening.

The Pacific Legal Foundation, which had filed a complaint on behalf of Mr Wynn, welcomed the decision.

Today’s injunction applies a basic tenet of our Constitution: the government cannot treat people unequally on the basis of enduring characteristics like race, said Wen Fa, an attorney for the foundation. The government cannot allow some people to participate in federal programs while denying others solely on the basis of their skin color.

John Boyd Jr., president of the National Black Farmers Association, said he was disappointed that the payments were not made before the ruling was made.

I am very, very disappointed with this decision, he said in an interview on Wednesday night. I am ready to fight for debt relief for black farmers and other farmers all the way to the Supreme Court. I’m not going to stop fighting this.

David Muraskin, a lawyer for Public Justice, who represents the National Black Farmers Association, also defended the program.

As the court acknowledged, USDA’s discrimination against farmers of color was endemic and severe, he wrote in an email. This loan repayment program was a necessary step towards redressing these misdeeds. Recognizing and correcting racism is neither racist nor unconstitutional.

