Consensus State Enforcement Notices Secret to Disaster for EU Citizens in UK | Immigration and Asylum





Activists for EU citizens have warned that the secret to the disaster is that the Ministry of Interior plans to send a 28-day enforcement notice to anyone who has not applied for settlement status by the June 30 deadline.

We know the types of people who will not make applications. They are vulnerable people such as victims of human trafficking, modern slaves, the elderly and children.

Luke Piper, 3million’s head of policy, says this paints a potentially grim picture as potentially thousands of people already identified as vulnerable by the Department of the Interior will miss deadlines and face potentially life-changing consequences. Grassroots Campaign Group.

Immigration and Future Borders Secretary Kevin Foster said all late applications will be considered for those who have been in the United States for more than five years, or if there is reasonable cause to miss the deadline to apply for settled status before that. Settlement status for those who have lived in the UK for less than 5 years.

Officials say the rationale was deliberately broadly designed to catch as many people as possible. The default policy is to grant people a settled or pre-settled status.

But immigration lawyers, including Piper, have complained that the 28-day notice has added to the confusion because it suggests people will have rights. In fact, those who apply late will automatically lose the right to live, work, rent, or access the NHS on Day 1. July. This is an act of bias, Piper said.

Ilda de Sousa, a partner at city law firm Kingsley Napley, said it’s misleading because people who work will also face the edge of a cliff on June 30, whether they’re vulnerable or not. She cited a client of a German goods broker who was sent to Australia to set up offices for a British company, and the permanent residency documents obtained after the referendum could have been lost if not notified in time. Protect him.

Foster promised that benefits would not stop on July 1st, and will work with the Work and Pensions department to create a data set on benefits that haven’t been applied by the deadline to avoid scenarios like homelessness.

The home office also said it has a mechanism in place to allow charities that meet very vulnerable people to quickly track their applications. And it has been clarified that the enforcement team will not knock on the door or check with business owners, and will not advise all employers to urge late-applying citizens to do so and seek advice from the Ministry of the Interior.

The spokesperson said: From July 1, 2021, we will provide an opportunity for persons without status under the EU settlement system to apply under our flexible and pragmatic approach to late applications met with immigration enforcement agencies under those schemes. will provide written notice to , usually within 28 days.

If an individual does not apply for this scheme after 28 days, they may be liable for enforcement action and will not be entitled to work, benefits or services. Whether such action has been taken will be determined after a careful assessment of the individual’s circumstances in accordance with the guidelines of immigration enforcement policies relating to persons who violate immigration law.

