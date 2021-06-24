Malta and Ibiza could be added to the green travel list, but Merkel says Britons arriving in the EU should be quarantined. UK News





The government is set to deliver the latest travel advice on Thursday after Matt Hancock has given fresh hopes to this year’s summer vacation prospects.

The minister will reveal which countries should be moved to the no-quarantine green list and which countries will continue to be banned or restricted from travel.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said travelers from the UK should be quarantined wherever they arrive in the EU due to growing concerns about the spread of the delta strain.

“In our country, if you’re from the UK, you have to go into quarantine. In all European countries, it’s not like that. That’s what I want to see,” she told the House of Commons.

Real-time COVID updates following travel list updates

Image: Popular holiday hotspots including Malta and Balearic Islands could move to government green list, report reports

Popular vacation spots such as Malta and the Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza, Mallorca, Minorca and Formentera, could be added to Britain’s “green list” on Thursday as part of the government’s overseas travel traffic light system, sources said.

The health minister has suggested that the card could include international travel to all amber list countries for those who have had two doses of vaccination in the near future, and the government expects testing to replace quarantine with daily testing will be effective.

This means that people with two jabs can travel to countries like France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and the United States and don’t have to isolate themselves when they return.

Children traveling with parents who have had two vaccinations may also be exempt from quarantine, according to The Times, under the proposal under consideration.

However, government sources said there would be no imminent specific changes to travel guidelines.

Environment Minister George Ustis said the government “want to support people who want to travel,” but added that it was “difficult”.

He told Sky News Breakfast: “No one likes the strict restrictions we had to put in place last year as we grappled with the epidemic.

“We are still the biggest threat to our progress against this pandemic and our big step forward in vaccination is that there will be another strain that may not have been properly detected in other countries, and that strain is more resistant. .On vaccinations.

“That’s the big challenge we have. So we’re going cautiously.”

He also criticized Merkel’s calls for more European countries to impose restrictions on British tourists, calling them “unfair”.

“Each country is making its own decisions about this, so you have to decide what approach you want to take,” Eustice said.

“I’m not sure if such an approach would be justified given the highly advanced stage we are currently in in terms of vaccination. 80% had one jab and 60% had a second.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Break the quarantine rules for double jab?

Earlier this week, Hancock said the government would “absolutely” lift the rules of self-isolation for fully vaccinated people. However, it did not say when such measures could be introduced.

“It has not yet been clinically recommended, and we are working on it,” Hancock said. The current 10-day quarantine will be replaced by daily COVID-19 testing.

“When I’m in a position to say something, we’ll do it,” he continued.

“But what we’re working on is absolutely what I want to see.”

Image: Tourists queuing at Portugal’s Faro airport to overcome 10-day quarantine restrictions as countries add to pumpkin list

He also acknowledged that lifting international travel rules would be “harder” than the rest of the domestic coronavirus restrictions.

In response to the health secretary’s remarks, Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News how the two jabs could “be part of the resumption of international travel”, but called for “a proper strategy.”

“I’d like to see international travel begin when it’s safe,” said Shadow Home’s secretary.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Shapps: ‘Apply common sense to travel’

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson admitted this week that 2021 will be “difficult” for international travel “whatever happens” with COVID-19.

In the last update, vacation-loving Portugal was moved to the pumpkin list, forcing travelers to leave the country all at once to return home before the deadline for the 10-day quarantine rule.

No new countries have been added to the green list, but seven countries have moved to red due to travel bans.

This means travelers arriving from Egypt, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago will now have to pay for a 10-day quarantine in a hotel for over £1,500 per person.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Government approach to international travel ‘recklessness’

Governments continue to explore options to safely open international travel, and the travel industry has significantly reduced operations during the pandemic.

The latest update to the government’s international travel traffic light system comes one day after flight attendants, pilots, travel agents and airport staff join the “Day of Action” in Westminster, Holyrood and Stormont.

All have urged the government to provide more financial support to the sector and increase the number of countries on the UK’s green list.

