Roundup: Sands named US Lacrosse All-American | Sports





MANCHESTER Burr and Burtons Tatum Sands was one of four Vermont lacrosse players named the US Lacrosse All-Americans this week.

Sands, a junior, was the leading scorer for a Bulldogs team that went 15-0 in the regular season and finished 16-1 overall, falling to BFA-St. Albans in the Division I semi-finals.

South Burlingtons Lindsey Booth, BFA Loghan Hughes and Green Mountain Valleys Erika Wiebe were also named All-Americans.

Essexs Sophie Forcier, Hughes, Mercedes Rozzi of South Burlington and Megan Ryan of Green Mountain Valleys have been named US College Lacrosse All-Americans.

All-state picks were also revealed, with Burr and Burton having four first-team picks in Division I. Sands and Alair Powers were picked as midfielders, Hannah Callen in defense and Lola Herzog as goalkeeper. .

Mount Anthonys Elyse Altland was the only All-State pick of the Patriots first team.

In the second team were BBA midfielder Annabelle Gray, forward Paige Samuelson and defenders Delana Underwood and Emma Thomas. For Mount Anthony, forward Alexis Harrington was a second-team pick.

Honorable mentions were Mount Anthony McKenna Brighton midfielders and Antonia Pellon.

Catamount BMX hosting Saturday events

BENNINGTON BMX Club Catamount is hosting the State and Gold Cup qualifiers this weekend, June 26-27. On Saturday there will be the state event, with races starting at noon. Sunday is the qualification for the Gold Cup, which starts at 11 a.m.

Catamount BMX can be found on East Road at Willow Park in Bennington. For more information, visit their Facebook page or their website at catamountbmx.org.

Southshire Soccer registrations are live

BENNINGTON Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1st and will run until July 31st.

The season will begin on the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to boys and girls from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.

To register, go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are any questions, go to the FAQ sections of the websites or email [email protected] with further questions.

Testing for the ABA team

BENNINGTON The Bennington Martens, a thriving ABA pro basketball team, will be hosting tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American Basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, along with Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be hosting trials on the weekends of July 10 and 17 at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. The fee will be $ 150 for the two days. and $ 50 for a day.

To register or for more information, contact Pratt on Facebook.

