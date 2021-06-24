UK introduces three laws that threaten human rights, UN expert | Human rights





Despite reliance on these rights to prevent human rights violations, the Boris Johnson government is introducing three bills that increase the likelihood of human rights violations and reduce the likelihood of sanctions, the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment said.

These three bills are shrinking civic space at a time when the global environmental crisis calls for people to be heard, David Boyd said.

He was referring to processes that challenge ministerial decisions, including policing bills proposing changes to enforcement and sentencing, covert human sources of information to protect latent states from prosecution for crimes, plans to undermine judicial review, and the environment.

These developments go against the direction we need to go when the right to freedom of assembly, association and expression is absolutely critical to the advancement of the environment, Boyd said.

One of the fundamental rights at risk is access to justice, and changes to judicial review are a threat to fundamental rights, he said.

He spoke after the campaign group Not1More sent a letter to the United Nations urging the United Nations to intervene to protect the rights of peaceful protesters in the UK. Not1More said each bill would make those seeking access to the democratic right to peaceful protest more vulnerable to undue restrictions, arbitrary detention and/or invasive police.

The London-based group has urged the United Nations to take accountability and to end violence against peaceful protesters without extending police powers to reduce or dismantle protests or makeshift camps.

New police powers to dismantle trespassing camps will allow for the removal of peaceful protesters from forest protection camps near the HS2 rail development, and living in trespassing camps will be a crime and will carry up to three months imprisonment or up to 2,500 prisoners. He said he would be fined. .

In a recent report sent to the UN with law firm Global Diligence LLP, Not1More documented 400 police incidents suspected of using undue aggression to deter protesters against shale shredding and the HS2 line. Citing the tunnel evictions in Euston over the past few years, police said they had violated protesters’ rights under international law and targeted people based on gender, disability and endangered lives.

Boyd can’t immediately confirm these events, but attacks on vulnerable populations paint a disturbing picture.

Putting this in the context of a global environmental crisis, he said, those pushing us to address this crisis deserve our full support in the public interest. The first thing people get involved with is not a protest. It is a desperate action in a desperate time when we are faced with pressing environmental challenges.

Referring to a recent moratorium on logging after protests on Vancouver Island, Canada, he said: We’ve seen this over and over. The protests are having the impact we need.

The global situation is quite subtle in terms of countries increasing oppression, but the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is 75 years old, and it becomes a problem when a country as rich and powerful as the UK does not move in this direction.

He said: there will be a backlash. If people consider the British government to be increasingly repressive, they will one day abandon it. Such behavior is counterproductive in the United States, where a horrendous and repressive government has been replaced by an administration that is in many ways pro-human rights and sustainability.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos