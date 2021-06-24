Nur Sultan OSCE Program Director General: UK Statement





Thank you, Chairman. I would like to join the other speakers who invite Ambassador Frobarth to the Standing Committee. Congratulations on your commitment and thanks for the thorough report.

Kazakhstan is an important partner of the UK and we look forward to continuing and expanding our bilateral cooperation with you and them as we work to deliver on our OSCE commitments.

I was delighted to read reports of frequent engagement with the state, including a meeting on the importance of engaging with civil society in implementing legislative reforms that stem from the presidential agenda of political modernization and liberalization. We generally encourage active engagement with civil society and their consultation in the reform process.

In addition, I hope to be included in the political modernization process taking into account the recommendations of the ODIHR after the January elections. This will ensure that the electoral system is fully in line with Kazakhstan’s international obligations and commitments.

I would like to take this opportunity to commend you and your team for the work you have done to fulfill your mission and respond to the challenges of COVID-19, including responding to the new needs of your host country. It was very exciting to read that we were able to build the capacity of 13 crisis centers to provide assistance to people suffering from an increase in domestic violence. We are developing an educational video on gender-based violence.

Chairman, I would like to highlight three areas of the report that deserve special attention.

First, cyber.

The UK understands the inherent advantages of an interconnected world, but cyberattacks find vulnerabilities regardless of frontiers. In the past year, as cybercrime activity increases and the risk of many citizens becoming cybercrime victims increases, it is correct to support an event aimed at raising public awareness of the risks of cybercrime and empowering law enforcement agencies.

Second, freedom of the media.

The UK warmly welcomes government agencies, civil society and the media community to provide a platform to discuss the country’s media legislative challenges. And we were delighted to learn that the office supported the annual Central Asian Internet Development Forum on issues such as the safety of journalists.

As the ODIHR said in its preliminary findings and concluding statement after the January elections, public opposition in Kazakhstan could result in sanctions, prosecution and detention. It suppresses alternative voices across the country, influences civic behavior, and deters genuine political debate.

Finally, about gender equality.

We were delighted to read that all the projects we undertook in our office were exploring ways to promote gender mainstreaming. And what you’ve done to empower women economically through rural women’s forums is of special interest.

Of particular note are partnerships with NGOs, governments and multinationals to engage women in the green economy and highlight women’s achievements and contributions to agriculture. It is encouraging that two participants were elected to the forum as members of the Parliament of Kazakhstan due to your efforts to promote the role of women.

Chairman, I would like to thank Dr. Frobarth once again for presenting today and again for the many collaborations your office has done to convey your work. Please extend this cooperation to the diplomatic missions of the Nur Sultan. We know that your colleagues at the British Embassy are eager to continue working and working with your office, including providing a common goal on three dimensions.

Thank you.

