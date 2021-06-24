Mysterious disease strikes birds in southern and midwestern United States | Birds





Mysterious disease is killing birds in several states in the southern and midwestern United States, and wildlife scientists rush to try to find the cause, with many victims suffering from crusty eyes, swollen faces and the inability to fly.

Wildlife managers in Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with swollen eyes and crusty discharge, along with neurological signs in late May, according to a statement from the US Geological Survey, which added: No definitive cause of death has been identified at this time.

In Kentucky, the Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking the public to report encounters with sick and dead birds through a new online reporting system. They say the species affected so far have included blue jays, blackbirds and common starlings, but other species could also be affected. More than 20 samples have been sent for testing.

In Ohio, the Ohio Wildlife Center posted on Facebook that it is admitting songbirds with eye problems and is working with authorities to help determine what could be making local birds sick. Indiana wildlife officials said they tested the birds for avian flu and West Nile virus, and the samples came back negative.

According to the USGS, birds that congregate in feeders and baths can transmit disease to each other. They recommend that people stop feeding the birds until this mortality event is over, clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution, and avoid handling the birds.

While it is not known whether the mortality is linked to bird baths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in April of an outbreak of salmonella linked to wild songbirds in several states. The epidemic has killed eight people.

In this new outbreak, people are reporting that birds behave as if they are blind and are not avoiding humans.

According to an NBC News report, wildlife biologist Laura Kearns of the Ohio Division of Wildlife said infectious diseases, pesticides and even the cicada outbreak are suspect. Even the cicadas have been plagued this year, with their 17-year waiting period interrupted by a fungus that alters their behavior and rots part of their body.

Bird mortality events are not that rare. Last year, hundreds of migratory birds died in New Mexico in mass death. After analyzing samples and testing theories, the New Mexico Game and Fish Department finally concluded that the birds had died of starvation and unexpected bad weather.

Migratory birds entered New Mexico in poor body condition and some birds were already succumbing to starvation, the agency wrote. The unusual winter storm exacerbated the conditions, likely causing the birds to be disoriented and soaring against objects and buildings. Some were struck by vehicles and many landed on the ground where cold, ice, snow and predators killed them.

Mass mortality events are often linked to weather conditions, according to a 2007 study.

This new mortality from the disease comes at a time when birds are facing unprecedented challenges. The United States has lost more than a quarter of bird populations in the past 50 years, according to a 2019 study. Study authors write: This loss of bird abundance signals an urgent need for address threats to avoid a future bird collapse and associated loss of ecosystem integrity, function and services.

