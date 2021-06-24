Buildings are in hot spots for climate-related disastersExBulletin





Hurricane Irma damaged homes in the Florida Keys in 2017. A new study finds buildings in the contiguous United States are concentrated in disaster-prone areas. Matt McClain / AP .

. Matt McClain / AP

Matt McClain / AP

More than half of the buildings in the contiguous United States are in disaster-prone areas, according to a new study. Tens of millions of homes, businesses and other buildings are concentrated in areas most prone to hurricanes, floods, forest fires, tornadoes and earthquakes.

The results highlight how development models exacerbate the damage caused by climate change.

“We know that every year we lose billions of dollars [and] we are losing lives because of natural hazards, ”says Virginia Iglesias, a researcher at the University of Colorado, Boulder and one of the authors of the new study. “Of course, climate change has a lot to do with it because climate change increases the likelihood of extreme events. But at the same time, it is also important to know what is in danger. “

Iglesias and his colleagues analyzed recordings dating back to 1945 to see how many buildings are in areas susceptible to natural hazards. They focused on the riskiest places where the likelihood or magnitude of a disaster is in the top 10%.

They found that these disaster hotspots make up about 30% of the contiguous United States, but are home to nearly 60% of the nation’s buildings.

This means that development is concentrated in the most dangerous places. “We are putting more buildings and more people in these risk areas,” says AR Siders, a disaster researcher at the University of Delaware who was not involved in the new study. “In the United States, we have a lot of control over risk. Through our development, through local land use, through zoning, where we allow development to happen.”

The study found that development in areas prone to forest fires has accelerated the fastest of all hazards, especially since the 1980s. Most of this construction is taking place in the western United States. . In the eastern United States, cities continue to expand their development in places extremely vulnerable to hurricanes.

About 1.5 million buildings are in sensitive areas for two or more hazards. For example, parts of the western United States that are extremely prone to forest fires and earthquakes, or parts of the southern United States that are at high risk of flooding, hurricanes, and tornadoes.

Most people who live in flood and fire prone areas of the United States are unaware of the risk to their home, in part because the risk is not disclosed to buyers or tenants.

The study authors used a massive database of construction records that was compiled by the research service of the real estate listing company Zillow. The records date back over a century and show where and when buildings were constructed across the contiguous United States. In recent years, climatology researchers have increasingly incorporated such data into their work as it becomes clear that extreme weather conditions and the built environment are inextricably linked.

This data can help determine who is most at risk from climate disasters. “We know from research done by other groups that extreme events and natural disasters increase social inequalities,” says Iglesias. She says she and her colleagues are working on follow-up studies that look at who lives in disaster hot spots.

She hopes this research can help policymakers and residents make more informed decisions about where to allow new development and how to make buildings more resilient.

Siders agrees that such research is an important tool, especially for local governments that monitor zoning laws and enforce building codes. “[Studies like this one] I hope to give local governments a boost to stand up and say ‘We can address the risks in our own communities by taking proactive steps not to allow new developments in areas most at risk’, Siders said.

At present, many local authorities are not taking such measures to reduce the risk, Siders says. Local governments are encouraged to conserve the population and the tax base by allowing new developments, even in high disaster risk areas. This has led coastal cities to approve waterfront homes even as sea levels rise and flooding becomes more damaging, according to a 2020 study.

A similar trend is emerging in the western United States, where homes continue to be built in places prone to burn. About a quarter of Californians live in areas at high risk for forest fires, according to a recent report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos