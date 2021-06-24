Britain admits surprise at Russia’s response to battleships | group





British officials admitted Wednesday that when the British ambassador to Moscow was summoned to the Kremlin, Russia’s response to the HMS defenders was astonished at the speed at which it traversed Crimean waters in 36 minutes.

While a Russian response to the passage of British naval battleships within the 12-mile territory limit was expected, the British Ministry of Defense did not expect the Kremlin to quickly declare a warning fire.

The situation escalated sharply at lunchtime on Wednesday, when London’s Ministry of Defense went on a sortie to see what had happened, concluding that the Russians had fired artillery from a safe distance from behind a British battleship.

We knew something could happen, but we didn’t expect Russia to say that, a defense source said. What would have been tense for a routine mission to assert sailing rights in the Black Sea has escalated into military and diplomatic events.

The Russian army also claimed that the jet dropped four bombs to help the British destroyer change course, but it was quickly detonated as there was no evidence to support this.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a speech Thursday that the HMS Defender’s deployment was entirely appropriate, even if Downing Street did not confirm that he personally authorized the mission.

The prime minister added. Importantly, we do not recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea. It is part of the sovereign territory of Ukraine, and it was entirely right for us in one way to defend the law, seek freedom of navigation and take the shortest route between the two points.

Russia said Wednesday it would summon the British ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in a political escalation after an unexpected diplomatic and military clash in the Black Sea.

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said British ambassador Deborah Bronnut would receive a serious demarche after the HMS Defender sailed off waters off the Crimean Peninsula on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said we can appeal to common sense and demand respect for international law. But if that doesn’t help, you can drop bombs as well as paths. [of the ship] The same goes for the goal itself, if your colleagues don’t understand it.

On Thursday, a clearer chronology began to appear. The HMS Defender was scheduled to sail for about an hour through territorial waters from Cape Fiolent in Crimea, less than 12 miles from the conflict zone at lunchtime local time on Wednesday.

The warship was intended to claim freedom of navigation rights and show support for Kiev by taking an internationally recognized sea route on a direct route between the port of Odessa in Ukraine and Batumi in Georgia, as Britain said.

Russia occupied Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and made annexations not recognized by Britain or other western territories, and the Royal Navy was aware that Russia was closely guarding their waters.

While passing through the Crimean waters, the HMS Defender was obscured by two Russian coast guards, one of them approaching about 100 m, about 20 aircraft buzzing overhead, in some cases reaching a height of 150 m. The British presume it was a deliberate attempt to harass warships during their travels.

The HMS Defender entered Ukrainian territorial waters at 9:50 a.m. UK local time, according to a parliamentary statement released Thursday by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

Exactly ten minutes later, the Russian Coast Guard warned that Russian units would soon begin training live-action artillery. At 10:08 a.m., artillery was seen behind or behind the naval ship, but it was out of range and not in danger.

Both BBC and Daily Mail reporters on the battleship heard the cannon firing from a distance, but British defense sources on Thursday said the heavy artillery was located three miles away, using a weapon known to have a range of 2.5 miles. They couldn’t be considered warning shots because they weren’t launched from ships.

Wallace said no warning shots were fired from the HMS Defender and the bomb fell in her path, as Russian authorities claimed. The HMS Defender departed territorial waters at 10:26 AM British time.

A few minutes later, the Russian Ministry of Defense told Interfax news agency that a warning shot was fired from a British battleship and the bomb was dropped in the path it fell. The first English press came out at 11:05 am. The UK denial came at 12:09 a.m. an hour later as the case had already made headline news.

The two countries regularly test each other’s defenses, Russian jets often fly near British airspace and battleships sail through the channels. However, incidents involving bonfires are very rare.

The incident was played on Russian state television as a provocation showing Russia’s need to defend itself from NATO powers.

Russian diplomatic and military officials have warned that Russia is ready to fire at foreign ships to claim control of Crimea and coastal waters.

On Wednesday evening, the Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of ships and aircraft monitoring the British Navy destroyer, but did not show bombing or gunfire fired near the HMS Defender.

Russia has already launched another ship off the coast of Crimea. In 2018, the Russian Coast Guard attacked three Ukrainian ships crossing the Kerch Strait and blocked a narrow waterway with barges. He held the ship with 24 Ukrainian sailors for more than six months before his release from the prisoner exchange in 2019.

