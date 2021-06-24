ADOT to make improvements to US security 93





WICKENBURG, AZ The Arizona State Transportation Board has approved safety upgrades to US 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman, including widening some of the highway to four lanes and installing rough strips on most of the two-way section.

The Arizona State Transportation Board announced the 93 improvements to the United States as part of the five-year transportation facility construction program. All 93 US projects are expected to begin construction within the next year.

ABC15 investigators last month showed how accidents have been increasing for years and the death toll has increased in 2020 on US 93 from Wickenburg to Wikieup.

This year is set to be even deadlier, with at least eight fatalities on US 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman so far in 2021.

Four people were killed and one injured in an accident on June 14 near Wikieup.

On June 1, witnesses returning to the valley from Las Vegas shared videos of the fire after a fatal frontal crash about 25 miles from Wickenburg.

On May 20, there was a fatal accident early in the morning at kilometer 179.

Almost two months ago, on April 30, two people died in a fiery accident involving a DPS soldier near mile marker 174.

“It’s a very dangerous highway because it’s so narrow, especially with these big trucks,” said motorist Tony Buckley.

According to the five-year transportation facility construction program, the Arizona Department of Transportation will add rough stripes to the center line of posts 160 to 181, a 21-mile stretch where we’ve seen recent fatalities.

“If somebody’s going to walk across, and maybe he’s sleepy or something, he [rumble strips] tend to make a lot of noise and vibration, “said ADOT spokesperson Doug Nick.” This will alert the driver to return to his lane. “

ABC15 investigators learned that the strips are very effective.

According to a report from the National Cooperative Highway Research Program, rough centerline tapes can reduce frontal and opposite side collisions by 38-50% in rural areas.

“When you have a lot of people coming from town, going to another town, you have that boredom setting in,” said Arizona pilot Emily Sandbak. “I think a rough strip is probably a good idea.”

Some drivers have said that these rough strips don’t go far with all trucks and other vehicles. What they are saying is that US 93 is a four lane divided highway from Wickenburg to Kingman.

A spokesperson for ADOT said they are limited by funding. The five-year transport plan only includes the five-mile widening of US 93 in the Wickenburg area, which is estimated to cost nearly $ 55 million.

In the meantime, ADOT officials urge drivers to be patient, obey the speed limit, and exercise caution when overtaking.

Do you have a tip? Email ABC15 researcher Melissa Blasius at [email protected]

