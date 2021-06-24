UK property developer St Modwen accepts new offer from US private equity group | St. Modwen Properties





Real estate developer St Modwen has accepted an offer from US investor Blackstone to boost the company’s valuation to $1.3 billion in the case of a private equity plunge in an American midsize company.

St Modwen agreed on a price of 560p per share in the final offer for the Blackstones vehicle. The bid was 25% higher than its stock price of 448p per share the day before interest first went public in early May for New York-based Blackstones. The stock rose 0.5% on Thursday morning to reach 554p.

Private equity investors outside the UK were already sitting on massive amounts of cash before the pandemic, and have since jumped into UK companies that appear to be undervalued due to uncertainty over whether a Brexit trade deal with the EU will be agreed upon. .

Other UK companies targeted by US investors include supermarket chain Morrisons, aerospace manufacturer Senior and infrastructure investor John Laing. According to data firm Dealogic, foreign private equity investors invested more in 2021 than in any year since 2007.

St Modwen, a member of the midsize firm FTSE 250 index, has lost $12 million by the end of November after recording the value of its residential land and retail assets as the lockdown begins after struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company was already reducing its exposure to physical retail sites and office buildings, as well as land regeneration projects such as the old MG Rover plant in Longbridge, West Midland. Instead, it focuses on two areas that have benefited from the pandemic: the online shipping boom and home prices. The value of your investment in your warehouse has skyrocketed. Logistics assets of approximately 1.37 billion, which accounted for 49% of portfolio value at the end of 2020, increased significantly from 40% in 2019. The housing sector St Modwen is targeting 25% growth in 2021.

St Modwen shareholders have successfully argued that Blackstones’ initial bid of 542p per share is too low and slightly above the company’s pre-pandemic high of 530p per share. The stock has dropped to nearly 300p in 2020.

Blackstone said the terms of the latest offer are final, but reserves the right to bid higher once other potential buyers enter the frame.

