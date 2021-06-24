Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan airport security plans





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish and US military officials met in the Turkish capital on Thursday to discuss plans for Turkish troops to continue to secure Kabul airport after the withdrawal of US troops and other troops of the NATO of Afghanistan.

Turkey, the only Muslim-majority member of NATO, has offered to protect and manage Hamid Karzai International Airport, the main gateway to Afghanistan after the country’s withdrawal from the alliance. The country, which has around 500 non-combatant troops in Afghanistan, is however seeking support from the United States and other allies for the mission.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week said after meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a NATO summit that Turkey was seeking US diplomatic, logistical and financial assistance to protect and exploit the airport. Turkey also wants Pakistan and Hungary to be involved in the mission, he said.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said a technical delegation from the United States had arrived for talks.

We will continue to take responsibility for operating the Hamid Karzai International Airport, which we have been doing for six years, if the necessary conditions are met, Akar said Thursday. Discussions on this matter are continuing. No decision has yet been taken.

Akar said: We want to achieve the best result for the interests of our country and for those of Afghanistan. This is what we are working for. Our goal is to continue working for the security, peace and well-being of our Afghan brothers.

Critics see Turkey’s offer to operate the airport as part of an effort by Erdogan’s government to reestablish ties with the United States, which have deteriorated over various disagreements. These have focused on Turkey’s purchase of Russian weapons and US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters who Ankara says are linked to a Kurdish insurgency in Turkey. They question the security of non-combat Turkish forces there.

Mr. Erdogan, whoever brought Afghanistan to this situation, pick up the pieces, said Wednesday Meral Aksener, leader of the opposition, the Nationalist Party of Good.

Don’t be so eager to sacrifice your own soldier to save the life of an American soldier, she said.

About 2,300 to 3,500 remaining US troops and about 7,000 allied NATO forces are expected to leave Afghanistan by September 11, ending nearly 20 years of military service. Some fear that the Afghan government and its security forces may be ill-prepared for the withdrawal and that the country may sink into chaos.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan until they were ousted by a US-led coalition after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. In recent weeks, Taliban fighters have invaded several districts in southern and northern Afghanistan, convincing government security forces to surrender and seizing their weapons and military vehicles.

