UK and Australia collaborate on cultural exchange season | trade policy





Forget Tim Tams, Vegemite, and the relatively cheap Jacobs Creek wines. The UK and Australia should collaborate on the largest cultural exchange program that has been between the two countries.

Early details of the ambitious British-Australian season were announced on Thursday, and include events in both countries starting in September, as well as visual arts, theater, film, dance, design and literature.

Preparations for the season began in early 2019, long before they signed a post-Brexit free trade deal, long before Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison were photographed exchanging British penguin biscuits for Australian Tim Toms last week.

Seven Sisters Songline, 1994, Josephine Mick, Ninuku Arts the artist / Copyright Agency 2020. Photo: Replicator: George Serras / National Museum of Australia

On the Australian side, Michael Napthali, who heads the arts program, said trade deals are a happy and surprising coincidence rather than a motivating factor.

This season is a collaboration between the Australian Government and the British Council, which regularly organizes cultural exchange seasons with other countries. But not Australia at all.

Napthali is very clear why. There is a certain amount of family between countries that treat each other as close friends who know each other very well.

Titled Who Are We Now, this season is an opportunity to reverse all assumptions, assumptions and misconceptions that have arisen over the years in relationships between individuals, families, friends, spouses, and nations.

The UK’s highlight will be the first groundbreaking exhibition at the Australian National Museum in Canberra in 2017-18. Titled Songlines, the show features more than 300 paintings and objects drawn by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists. Opens in October at Box in Plymouth, the city where James Cook first launched the South Pacific Endeavor in 1768.

Ronnie and Douglas by Brenda Douglas from Songlines : Tracking the Seven Sisters. Photo: Brenda Douglas / the artist / Licensed by Viscopy

One of the more crazy projects is the circus of a castle with a huge inflatable bouncy. Bounce by Circa invites the audience to take off their shoes, leave a loose change and enter a bouncing circus tent designed by London-based architect AL_A. If the acrobat falls or jumps, so does the audience.

Napthali is all about a little fun. After the years we endured, everyone deserved the fun.

Other projects include a digital collaboration between the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) in Sydney and Ikon in Birmingham. Fijian-Australian artist Salote Tawale and British-Afghan artist and fashion designer Osman Yousefzada explore questions of identity and belonging in two video works.

Among the UK-to-Australia projects is a contemporary British film season curated by BFI at ACMI, the Australian National Museum of Screen Culture. Its centerpiece will be Mark Jenkins Bait, one of the most thrilling and bizarre films of recent years, which tells the story of tourists destroying Cornwall. Observers Mark Kermode described it as a true contemporary masterpiece.

Bounce by Circa invites the audience to take off their shoes and enter the bouncing circus tent designed by London-based architect AL_A. Photo: Image from AL A

Other British institutions participating in the program include the British Museum, Design Museum, Royal Opera House, Wales Millennium Center and Belfast International Arts Festival.

The season runs through March 22 in Australia and December 2022 in the UK. The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) will provide cultural events as well as customized business programs that, according to organizers, promote trade and major investments between the two countries. Regions across the UK.

The British High Commissioner for Australia, George Brandis, said this season is the most ambitious cultural exchange between the UK and Australia.

It is a time of great change and opportunity for both countries as we build closer relationships. This season gives both countries the opportunity to look at themselves and each other with fresh eyes.

