US government gears up to release landmark UFO report





Aerial view of US military headquarters, the Pentagon, September 28, 2008. REUTERS / Jason Reed (US) / File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) – The US government, once blatantly dismissive of UFO sightings that have sparked popular imaginations for decades, is set to release a detailed account of what it calls “phenomena unidentified aerials, “based largely on US military observations. pilots.

The American intelligence community, in collaboration with the Pentagon, must submit a report to Congress on the subject in the coming days. In recent years, the Pentagon has released or confirmed the authenticity of a video of naval aviators showing enigmatic planes exhibiting speed and maneuverability beyond known aviation technology.

Ahead of his next report, Defense Ministry officials have made it clear that they take the issue seriously while avoiding questions about any potential extraterrestrial origin. The report marks a turning point for the US military after decades of hijacking, debunking and discrediting sightings of unidentified flying objects and “flying saucers.”

“We take reports of incursions into our airspace by any aircraft, identified or unidentified, very seriously and are investigating each of them,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough said.

The experience of retired US Navy Lieutenant Commander Alex Dietrich is a case in point. The fighter pilot was one of several aviators from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz involved in a 2004 encounter off the coast of California with unknown planes described as resembling large “Tic Tac” mints.

Dietrich recalled in an interview with Reuters this week that the oblong object lacked “visible flight control surfaces or propulsion means”. Dietrich said she believed the episode was “professionally and soberly analyzed” by the military chain of command after she and her colleagues were debriefed.

She said she hoped her ability to go public will help lessen the stigma other people have experienced in similar circumstances, encouraging them to “speak up, even if they don’t know what they saw.” .

“I’m trying to normalize it by talking about it,” Dietrich said, adding, “I hope I won’t be the ‘UFO person, Tic Tac’ for the rest of my life.”

The New York Times reported on June 3 that U.S. intelligence officials have found no evidence that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) observed by Navy pilots are alien spacecraft, but cannot explain the unusual movements. of these objects and cannot definitively exclude extraterrestrial explanations.

The Times, citing senior administration officials briefed on a classified version of the report, said officials found that the vast majority of the more than 120 UAP incidents over the past two decades – many of which were observed by personnel aboard US Navy planes and warships – did not come from any US military technology or other advanced government technology.

The term “unidentified flying objects”, or UFOs, long associated with the notion of alien spaceship, has been replaced in official government language by “UAP”. In addition to the 2004 PSU incident, others from 2014 and 2015 off the US east coast have been confirmed by the Navy, with the objects deemed “unidentified.”

The report, to be released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, will include the work of a US Navy-led task force established by the Pentagon in August 2020 to examine UAP-related incidents. US Senator Marco Rubio was instrumental in commissioning the report, commissioned as part of broader legislation passed last year.

COLD WAR FLYING SAUCERS

Public fascination with UFOs usually dates back to 1947, when the pilot of a small plane reported seeing nine “saucer-shaped” objects flying at supersonic speed near Mount Rainier in Washington state. His account resulted in a newspaper headline on “flying saucers” and preceded a wave of similar sightings in the United States in the following months.

That same year, U.S. military officials said the wreckage recovered near Roswell, New Mexico represented the remains of a crashed weather balloon, although theories of a downed alien spacecraft and bodies recovered from alien beings have lingered in the tradition of UFOs.

Reacting to such incidents at the height of the Cold War, a CIA advisory committee concluded that the UFO sightings posed a potential threat to national security. So began the story of the government’s official skepticism of such reports, according to Christopher Mellon, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence who called for more official transparency on the matter.

Although it publicly rejects UFOs, the Air Force investigated and cataloged more than 12,000 sightings as part of its Project Blue Book program, classifying 701 cases as “unidentified” before the project ended in 1969. The Air Force later said it had found no indication of national security. threat or evidence of an extraterrestrial device.

The conventional national security risks posed by such incidents will likely be covered in the next report, according to Mick West, a skeptic and UFO researcher. On the flip side, West added, “evidence that PANs represent something extraordinary – like anti-gravity, possibly aliens – has not been provided and is unlikely to be be “.

Reporting by Pavithra George and Will Dunham in Washington and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

