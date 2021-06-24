Deliveroo wins another workers’ rights issue in UK court – TechCrunch





Deliveroo won another victory in UK courts, defeating an IWGB union appeal and challenging the gig platform over the courier’s rights, but failed to continue to overturn the company’s rider classification as self-employed.

A recent Court of Appeal ruling is the fourth in support of the claim that Deliveroo’s riders are self-employed, following two earlier rulings by the Central Arbitration Board and the High Court.

The on-demand food delivery platform operates a different performance model than ride-hailing giant Uber. On the other hand, UK courts have failed to prevent drivers from being judged as workers and not self-employed.

Deliveroo, for example, allows riders to use substitutes to perform their shifts with limited restrictions on practice. And the interpretation of exactly how employment laws apply is usually dictated by subtleties such as the level of flexibility afforded to platform workers.

Despite a series of legal losses to Deliveroo over the years, the IWGB has not given up the fight. Most recently, it deals with collective bargaining issues and seeks to challenge the platform giant’s position under the European Human Rights Convention by claiming that riders have the legal right to form or join unions.

However, these claims to Deliveroo did not have much success.

And today the UK Court of Appeal has dismissed a recent appeal stating that riders do not fall within the scope of the right to trade union liberties set forth in the European Convention on Human Rights.

Although the court suggested that the riders fell under “the more general right to freedom of association under Article 11,” [of the ECoHR]”.

In conclusion, the judge noted that different gig economy legal issues could have different consequences, he wrote: “People in the gig economy may find themselves particularly in need of the right to organize into trade unions. Therefore, we fully acknowledge that there may be other instances where different facts and wider available claims may lead to different results.”

IWGB president Alex Marshall captured the elements of the ruling and said in a statement:

“The judgment recognizes that riders can benefit from organizing collectively to represent their interests, and acknowledges that the conclusions reached in the judgment may seem counter-intuitive. Now we will consider the legal position, but one thing is certain. We will continue to grow numbers and fight on the streets until Deliveroo gives our core worker heroes more salaries and conditions than they deserve.”

In further remarks, Marshall attacked Deliveroo’s stance on riders. This allegedly “silenced” their voices and denied the opportunity to negotiate better terms.

“Deliveroo couriers are working at the forefront of the pandemic and are working in increasingly unfair and unsafe working conditions while receiving public applause and declaring heroes from employers. The reward they received for their tremendous effort? Deliveroo continues to invest thousands of pounds in lawsuits to silence workers’ voices and deny them opportunities to negotiate better terms. A recent survey by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that riders only earned twice an hour. If they really were their bosses, would these kinds of wage workers accept them? When Deliveroo is talking about flexibility and being his own boss, he seems to be talking about the flexibility to choose when to pay poverty wages and work in unsafe conditions.”

In a statement welcoming the appeals court ruling, Deliveroo argued to the contrary.

Today is good news and an important milestone for Deliveroo riders. A UK court has now tested and maintained Deliveroo riders’ self-employment status four times.

The message to riders is clear. We will continue to uphold your right to work the way you want, and we will continue to listen to you and respond to what matters most to you.

The Deliveroos model gives riders the job they deserve, offering true flexibility compatible only with the self-employed. Campaigns to remove rider flexibility do not represent the majority of riders and force a way of working that riders do not want. Deliveroo will continue to campaign for companies like us to offer the full flexibility of self-employment with greater benefits and more security.

