US Seizure of Short-sighted Iran-Related Websites, Analysts Sure | Internet News





Tehran, Iran Much like their abandonment of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, another unilateral US move once again promises to affect life in Iran for the worse, this time in terms of internet freedom, according to analysts.

In a surprise move on Wednesday, the US Department of Justice seized 36 websites with links to the Iranian state for engaging in disinformation campaigns and malicious influence operations.

The move initially raised suspicion of hacking, as a warning that this website had been seized accompanied an Arabic text instead of Farsi, and State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment, stating that US officials working on Iran were probably not aware of.

The seizures come as Iran and world powers, including the United States, are expected to soon begin a seventh and possibly final round of negotiations in Vienna to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal that the United States abandoned in 2018.

The sanctions the United States has since imposed have been the harshest Iran has ever seen and have led to rampant inflation and unemployment amid the Middle East’s deadliest COVID-19 pandemic.

The Justice Ministry ultimately said three of the estates seized belonged to Iraqi group Kataeb Hezbollah, while the rest, including Yemeni, Palestinian and Bahraini media in English and Arabic, were held by the Radio Union and Iranian Islamic television, which is said to be run by Islam. Alien-looking Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The websites seized belonged to outlets of the so-called axis of resistance that Iran supports in the region to counter the influence of the United States and regional rivals like Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The US has blacklisted them with terrorism-related designations and said US companies are not allowed to provide them with .com and .net domains without special permission from the Office of Foreign Assets Control. (OFAC).

The move drew rapid criticism from Iranian officials and the small media, foremost among them Press TV, the main English broadcaster of Iranian public television.

Iran’s foreign ministry called the seizure an example of a systematic effort to distort freedom of expression globally and silence independent voices in the media, adding that Iran will pursue the problem through legal channels.

National information network

While the United States may have given itself the ability to exert influence over large sections of the Internet, its actions could have far-reaching ramifications beyond its control.

Observers fear the seizures will only strengthen the case for the so-called National Information Network (NIN), a massive initiative to nationalize the Internet in Iran.

There is a precedent, after all.

Foreign governments obviously do not have the right to spread disinformation inside the United States. But US citizens and residents have a constitutionally protected right to receive information from abroad. It is not clear that this right was given appropriate weight here. https://t.co/GbAK5PxBdG

Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer) June 22, 2021

In January 2020, while the news was still dominated by the consequences of the American drone assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani and the IRGC missile fire at American bases and the downing of an airliner, the hard line Fars News Agency.com domain has been blocked.

Soon after, the Donald Trump administration also seized the website of the daily IRAN and several other affiliated media.

This was followed months later by the seizure of two websites used by Kataeb Hezbollah and 92 domain names illegally used by Iranian IRGCs to engage in a global campaign of disinformation.

These incidents gave credence to the arguments for US interference and censorship used by Iranian officials to convince the public and advance the NIN, which has been in the works for more than 10 years.

Sadjad Bonabi, an infrastructure development official at the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, said in January 2020 that the infrastructure provided by the NIN had allayed many concerns over the cruel sanctions.

These are excuses that the Iranian authorities, whether they come from the hard factions or are part of the use by the moderate government of President Hassan Rouhanis to justify the need to strengthen the nationalization of the Iranian Internet towards the Inside the NIN project, Mahsa Alimardani, a UK researcher human rights organization ARTICLE19, told Al Jazeera.

But while the NIN may have positive effects, such as making it easier to access online services, lowering costs, and increasing efficiency, some Iranians are concerned about its potential use to restrict internet access.

These concerns came true in November 2019 when, amid nationwide protests that were sparked by an overnight tripling in fuel costs, the state almost completely shut down global internet access for another week in several cities and began a crackdown that rights groups say has left hundreds dead. of people. Only some local Internet services were accessible through the NIN during this time.

Additionally, officials including President-elect Ebrahim Raisi spoke of a layered internet access model and legal VPNs (virtual private networks) that would provide different levels of internet access to people depending on their profession, among others.

Long term effects

Meanwhile, the United States might not gain much in the long run from blacklisting Iran-related domains, especially since it won’t be taken offline.

PressTV, for example, switched to a .ir domain immediately after entering its .com address. The same was true for Fars when his website was seized last year.

After Wednesday’s seizures, Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi pledged his ministry would provide the necessary infrastructure to the seized outlets.

The language used by US officials in their announcement about the seizures suggests that Iranian media were also targeted for attempting to influence the 2020 presidential elections, which ARTICLE19’s Alimardani finds strange.

This in itself is a strange excuse to sanction these entities, given that these media are seen as white propaganda media and not as agents of influence operations, she said.

She said that while the United States may have caused inconvenience to outlets, including damaging their branding efforts and Google search results, her decision was shortsighted because it supported their argument that states United are an imperial and intimidating power.

America is diminishing its position and efforts as a promoter of internet freedom even further with these efforts, she said.

While not directly throwing innocent Iranian civilian users into this case, this move indirectly pushes Iranian politics to nationalize and further promote .ir domains for websites hosted by ordinary Iranians.

Sanctions expert Brian OToole told Al Jazeera that the terrorism designation provides the US Department of Justice with legal grounds to take such action.

However, even though the DOJ has legal grounds to seize these Iranian websites, it is difficult to understand how this would deter in the future or have a significant impact on these media, said the former OFAC adviser. who is now a senior fellow at the Atlantic. Advice.

Instead, I fear the action may sound too brutal and lead to criticism of the United States for suppressing speech, while having little to no effect in thwarting terrorism. [or electoral interference].

