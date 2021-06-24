The US economy grows 6.4% in the first quarter and that’s probably just the start





WASHINGTON (AP) The US economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of the year, paving the way for what economists believe to be the strongest year for the economy for about seven decades.

Growth in gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, remained unchanged from the previous two estimates, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, an acceleration from the 4.3 percent pace in the fourth quarter.

Economists believe economic growth has continued to accelerate in the current quarter, which ends this month, as vaccinations ramp up and Americans keen to get out are greeted by newly reopened businesses. Growing consumer activity is fueled in part by nearly $ 3 trillion in financial support that the government has approved since December.

Additional economic data that emerged Thursday also indicates that a country has quickly recovered after being rocked by a global pandemic, although jobless claims remain stubbornly above 400,000.

This summer will be hot for the US economy, said Lydia Boussour, chief US economist for Oxford Economics. As the health situation continues to improve, consumers sitting on piles of savings will give in to the urge to splurge on services and experiences they have felt deprived of during the pandemic.

Boussour predicts that GDP growth in the current quarter from April to June will increase at an annual rate of 12% and that growth for the full year will stand at 7.5%. It would be the best annual performance since 1951.

Even economists whose 2021 growth forecasts range from 6% to 7% believe that growth this year will be the best since a 7.2% gain in 1984, when the United States was emerging from a prolonged and painful recession. .

Economists believe this quarter’s growth will be enough to push GDP output above the previous peak reached in late 2019 before the pandemic strikes and cuts the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

The data released Thursday was the government’s third and final look at first-quarter GDP, and came with a separate Commerce Department report that showed May orders from U.S. factories for high-value manufactures rose to the 12th time in the past 13 months. .

Durable goods orders expected to last at least three years climbed 2.3% in May, reversing a 0.8% drop in April. This intense activity takes place despite a late supply chain and a shortage of workers.

Aircraft orders jumped 27.4% last month after climbing 31.5% in April, the Commerce Department said. Excluding transport orders which can rebound dramatically from month to month, durable goods orders rose 0.3% last month.

Factories anticipating a return to normal or better are ramping up operations to meet demand as jobless claims continue to decline.

The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell last week as the labor market continues to recover, albeit more slowly than many economists had expected at this point in the recovery.

Unemployment claims fell only 7,000 from the previous week to 411,000, the Labor Department said Thursday. While that’s a far cry from the rush to work predicted for some time now, weekly demands have steadily declined this year, from around 900,000 in January.

Even though job growth has fallen short of most expectations, Americans are spending a lot of money at the start of the summer.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity, grew at a staggering 11.4% annual rate in the first three months of the year, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Part of that spending is likely to be fueled by a series of individual payments of $ 1,400 included in the $ 1.9 trillion support package adopted by Congress in March.

The increase in spending in the first quarter reflected higher purchases of goods, led by auto sales, and higher spending on services, led by food services and travel accommodation, two areas that benefited the reopening of the economy with the increase in vaccinations.

Business investment grew at a high rate of 11.7%, higher than the previous estimate of 10.8%, while government spending grew at a rate of 5.7%, slightly lower than the estimate. of last month of a gain of 5.8%.

The trade deficit widened in the first quarter, subtracting 1.5 percentage points from growth, as the recovering US economy attracted growing imports as US exporters struggled with weaker foreign demand.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos