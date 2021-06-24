Healing of the American Labor Market; businesses increase spending as profits rebound





People line up outside a recently reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, US on April 15, 2021. REUTERS / Amira Karaoud

Weekly jobless claims drop from 7,000 to 411,000 Basic capital goods shipments increase 0.9% in May Merchandise trade deficit increases 2.8%; drop in retailer inventories Q1 GDP growth not revised to 6.4%

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) – Fewer Americans filed new jobless claims last week as the labor market gradually recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic amid a reopening economy , but a shortage of volunteer workers could hamper faster job growth in the short term.

The economy appears to be at its cruising speed more than halfway through the second quarter, with other data showing strong growth in business capital spending in May on Thursday. As the merchandise trade deficit widened, it was due to an increase in imports as companies desperately try to meet robust demand. Retailers’ warehouses are almost empty.

“It appears the economy continues to amaze us with the speed and strength of the recovery after what is turning out to be the fastest recession in history,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. York.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 7,000 to 411,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended June 19, the Labor Department said. Data for the previous week has been revised to show 6,000 more claims received than previously. The first increase since the end of April was blamed by economists on volatility in the wake of the May 31 vacation.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 380,000 candidates for last week. There was an increase in claims in Pennsylvania last week. The state upgraded its filing system this month and the transition could have resulted in a backlog. Large declines were recorded in California, Florida and Illinois.

Claims fell from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020, but still sit above the 200,000-250,000 range that is considered consistent with a healthy labor market. Despite the modest drop last week, layoffs tend to decline as companies scramble to fill a record 9.8 million job openings.

Claims data could become volatile in the coming weeks as 26 states with mostly Republican governors pull out of federally-funded unemployment programs, including a weekly $ 300 check, which companies complained about to encourage the unemployed to stay at home. The early termination began on June 5 and will continue until July 31.

Louisiana is the only state with a Democratic governor to end federal benefits. For the rest of the country, these benefits will expire on September 6. There is so far no evidence of an increase in job searches in the 12 states that have already ended federal benefits.

“The ups and downs in the labor market are to be expected and imply that a premature withdrawal of support for the unemployed would be a policy error that will reduce overall economic activity,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in New York. .

At least 150 million Americans have been fully immunized against the coronavirus, allowing the economy to begin to reopen. A shortage of childcare facilities keeps some parents, mostly women, out of the workforce. Some people are also reluctant to return to work for fear of contracting the virus. Pandemic-related pensions and transitions to new careers are also factors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Tuesday he believed the economy would see strong job creation in the fall.

Wall Street stocks were trading higher, with the Nasdaq (.IXIC) and S&P 500 (.SPX) indices reaching all-time highs. US Treasury prices were mixed. Read more

HIGH INCREASE

The number of people continuing to receive benefits after a first week of aid fell from 144,000 to 3.390 million in the week ending June 12. At least 14.8 million people received unemployment checks under all programs in the first week of June, up from 31.3 million. during the same period in 2020.

In addition to improving the public health situation, trillions of dollars in government pandemic relief are supporting the economy. In a separate report released Thursday, the Commerce Department said shipments of non-military capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched indicator of business spending plans, rose 0.9% in May. after gaining 1.0% in April.

Basic capital goods shipments are used to calculate capital expenditure in the government’s gross domestic product measure. But supply bottlenecks could slow momentum. Read more

Nevertheless, a strong rebound in corporate profits and excess savings accumulated by households should enable factories to overcome production and labor supply constraints. Profits on current production rose $ 55.2 billion in the first quarter after declining $ 31.4 billion in the fourth quarter.

“We expect strong earnings this year, while margins remain well supported as stronger productivity growth and increased pricing power offsets rising labor costs,” said Lydia Boussour , Chief US Economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “The summer will be hot for the US economy.

Strong demand and tight supply are forcing companies to turn to imports, which exacerbates the trade deficit. In a third report, the Commerce Department said the merchandise trade deficit increased 2.8% to $ 88.1 billion in May. While inventories at wholesalers increased 1.1%, inventories at retailers declined 0.8%. This primarily reflects a 5.3% drop in motor vehicle inventories. Auto production has been hampered by a global semiconductor shortage.

The widening merchandise trade deficit and falling retail inventories did little to change economists’ expectations of robust GDP growth for this quarter, with estimates hovering around an annualized rate of 10%. The Commerce Department confirmed in a fourth report that economic growth accelerated in the first quarter, thanks to the massive fiscal stimulus.

The economy grew at a rate of 6.4% in the last quarter, unrevised from the estimate released in May. This follows a 4.3% expansion pace in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos