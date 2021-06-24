UN Economic and Social Council: UK Statement on Humanitarian Action and Climate Change





As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, 2021 will be the year of climate action.

And the triple threat of conflict, climate change and COVID-19 has created an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that is still growing. An estimated 237 million people are expected to need humanitarian assistance this year, an all-time high. Many of these people are the most vulnerable to climate change. Some are tragically facing famine.

Therefore, it is important that our efforts to combat climate change have a sufficient focus on these situations where humanitarian needs are concentrated.

In COP26, the UK aims to represent the interests of all Parties in this process, but the voices of those in vulnerable and conflict-affected situations are significantly weakened, leaving the government in a situation that will be either undesirable or impossible for long-term conflict There are real risks. Participation.

Because their voices are the ones most at risk of being pulled out of or forgotten in the wider debate, we need to put more effort into listening and hearing them.

Gender inequality and other forms of inequality and exclusion related to poverty, race, ethnicity, disability and age create vulnerability and undermine resilience to the impacts of climate change.

We need to recognize this and build these dimensions into where and how we act so that our efforts can support the most vulnerable. We must achieve our goals of adaptation, resilience and expected action. Likewise, it is important to allocate resources and design your approach effectively to support those who are most vulnerable and most in need.

In September last year, the UK launched a call to action for famine prevention and appointed the UK’s first special envoy for famine prevention and humanitarian work to advance this work. In South Sudan, Yemen and northeastern Nigeria, we see striking examples of the link between acute food insecurity, conflict and climate vulnerability.

We need a bigger change in the way we work. We must expand our humanitarian development peace-building linkages to more actively include climate actors and climate priorities, and build a shared approach in vulnerable and conflict-affected situations where humanitarian needs are greatest.

Thank you.

