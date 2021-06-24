JPMorgan Chase Urges All U.S. Employees To Get Vaccinated Before Returning To Office





JPMorgan Chase is “strongly” urging all its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19, warning that the vaccine could possibly be mandatory for workers, according to a note sent Wednesday evening.

The bank now requires all U.S. workers to register their immunization status on a software portal by June 30. Those who are vaccinated do not need to wear masks, socially distance themselves, or record their health status daily when they return to office life; those who are not vaccinated must wear masks and are encouraged to take weekly Covid tests, JPMorgan said.

“We strongly urge all of our employees to get vaccinated because we believe it protects you, your friends and family, your colleagues and the community at large,” the bank said in the note, signed by all of them. its operating committee headed by the CEO. Jamie Dimon.

“We also believe that the more employees who are vaccinated, the safer our offices will be for everyone,” JPMorgan said. “Going forward, we may require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccination in accordance with legal requirements and medical or religious accommodations. “

JPMorgan, the largest US bank in terms of assets with nearly 260,000 employees worldwide, takes a more phased approach to vaccine application than its smaller rival Morgan Stanley. Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley announced that only vaccinated employees and customers will be able to enter offices starting July 12.

At JPMorgan, while employees can choose to keep their immunization status private, that means they must continue all the precautions, including social distancing, of the pre-vaccine era.

And unvaccinated people should still return to their assigned offices, along with all other U.S. employees, by July 6. Bloomberg reported the note earlier.

Here is the memo:

Dear colleagues,

In our country today, we should all feel extremely grateful and fortunate to start seeing the pandemic in the rearview mirror. Given the availability and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and other improved health indicators in the United States, we are now taking steps to properly prepare to return to the office safely and productively. We do this because we believe that human interaction, spontaneous learning, and creativity are so important in the way we run our business and serve our customers.

We want to be very specific about what we expect and the demands of working in the office.

I. We need all U.S. employees, it is now mandatory to log in and enter responses into JPMC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool by June 30. If you don’t, your manager will contact you individually until a response is received. We need you to enter this information so that we can properly prepare and manage the return to office in great detail and by location.

There are three possible answers to the question we are going to ask you:

a. I am vaccinated

b. I am not vaccinated

vs. I choose not to share my immunization status with JPMorgan Chase (it’s okay not to tell us, but you must respond)

II. If you have been vaccinated, entered your data into the Tool, and uploaded your COVID-19 vaccination card, you will no longer need to wear a mask or social distancing in most locations as per our current practices, and you will no longer be required to perform the daily health check as of July 6. (Note: U.S. branch employees should continue to follow state-to-state facial coverage guidelines.)

III. If you indicate that you are not vaccinated or select the option “I choose not to share my vaccination status with JPMorgan Chase”, we still expect you to return to the office. You will be strongly encouraged to test for COVID-19 weekly and will also need to continue to wear a mask, perform the daily health check, and practice social distancing while in the office in accordance with our current practices.

IV. We strongly urge all of our employees to get vaccinated because we believe it protects you, your friends and family, your colleagues and the community at large. We also believe that the more employees who are vaccinated, the safer our offices will be for everyone. Going forward, we may require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in accordance with legal requirements and medical or religious accommodations.

V. Finally, effective July 6, we expect all U.S. employees to adopt a regular schedule, in your assigned office location, subject to occupancy limits and as directed by your manager. In many cases this can be five days a week, and for others it means that at least 50% of your workdays will be in the office, due to occupancy limits. We are aware that some teams are piloting a hybrid approach that varies depending on the business, such as three days in the office or 50% rotations, but we want each of you to come back regularly so that we can test the effectiveness of these models on the as quickly as possible.

Over the past month, it has been great to see more of you return safely to our offices in the United States, and we were delighted to hear from many of you that our spaces of work are better than ever. You commented on the health and safety protocols that we have put in place, the new technology that we have deployed and, most importantly, how nice it is to see your colleagues in person.

We hope to see more of you very soon.

This story is developing. Please check for updates.

